Storm Host Guelph Giants in 13th Annual Benefit Game

March 10, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







On Saturday, March 8th, the Guelph Storm and the Guelph Giants faced off in the 13th annual benefit game. The game raised over $1,200.00 to support special needs hockey in Guelph.

New this season, the Guelph Storm also became the official title sponsor of the Guelph Storm Friendship Tournament to bring special needs teams from across Ontario together in a friendly but competitive showcase of talent.

Together, the Storm and the Giants extend a huge thank-you to all who came out and everyone who helped make the event a success! If you could not make the event, but would like to support the Guelph Giants, click here.

About Guelph Giants Special Hockey Foundation

The Guelph Giants are committed to fostering, empowering, and facilitating the participation of athletes with intellectual disabilities in an inclusive hockey program. Through events like the Guelph Storm Friendship Tournament, the Giants aim to showcase that hockey is for everyone in our local community.

