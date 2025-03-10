Petes to Wear RCSS Jersey Contest Winning Design on March 12

March 10, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release









Peterborough Petes in their Real Canadian Superstore (RCSS) Jersey Design Contest jerseys

(Peterborough Petes) Peterborough Petes in their Real Canadian Superstore (RCSS) Jersey Design Contest jerseys(Peterborough Petes)

(Peterborough, ON) - The Peterborough Petes will be wearing specialty jerseys as a part of the Real Canadian Superstore (RCSS) Jersey Design Contest on Wednesday, March 12, when they host the Brampton Steelheads at the PMC. Puck drop for the game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

This year's winning jersey was designed by Julien Thiffault and features maroon, black, and grey with a white Petes logo. Julien will be dropping the puck before the game and will receive a jersey signed by the Peterborough Petes players.

The game jerseys are available for purchase through an online auction. Fans can place bids. All proceeds from the jersey auction are in support of the President's Choice Children's Charity. To date, this contest has raised over $600,000 to help the charity on their mission to help feed one million kids annually.

The game can be seen for free on CHL TV as a part of the CHL Jersey Design Contest "freeviews". All 31 jersey contest games are available as "freeviews" on CHL TV. Click here to watch Wednesday's game.

The Petes are back in action on Wednesday, March 12, when they host the Brampton Steelheads. The Petes will be wearing their Real Canadian Superstore contest winning jersey design. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the PMC. Limited tickets for the game are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during office hours. Fans can also catch the game on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.