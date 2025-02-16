OHL Announces Rescheduled Game Between Kingston and Barrie
February 16, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release
Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced that the regular season game scheduled for tomorrow, Monday, February 17 between the Barrie Colts and host Kingston Frontenacs has been postponed due to inclement weather and complications around travel logistics.
The game has been rescheduled for Tuesday, February 18 at Slush Puppie Place in Kingston, beginning at 7:00pm.
