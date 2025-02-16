OHL Announces Rescheduled Game Between Kingston and Barrie

February 16, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced that the regular season game scheduled for tomorrow, Monday, February 17 between the Barrie Colts and host Kingston Frontenacs has been postponed due to inclement weather and complications around travel logistics.

The game has been rescheduled for Tuesday, February 18 at Slush Puppie Place in Kingston, beginning at 7:00pm.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.