OHL Announces Postponed Game Between Kingston and Barrie
February 16, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Kingston, ON - The Ontario Hockey League and the Kingston Frontenacs have announced that the regular season game scheduled for Monday, February 17th between the Frontenacs and the visiting Barrie Colts has been postponed due to inclement weather and travel conditions.
The game has been rescheduled for Tuesday, February 18th at 7:00 PM at Slush Puppie Place.
All tickets from the original date will be valid for the rescheduled game. For any ticketing inquiries, please contact us at [email protected] or call 613-542-4042, starting at 9:00 AM on Monday, February 17th.
We appreciate your understanding and we will see you on Tuesday night for an exciting night of hockey.
