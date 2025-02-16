Kitchener Back in Win Column with Convincing Win over 67's

February 16, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers right wing Christian Humphreys shoots against the Ottawa 67's

Ottawa, ON - The Rangers took care of business Sunday afternoon defeating the Ottawa 67's by a score of 5-1. Ottawa countered Kitchener's opening goal 30 seconds after the East Avenue Blues got on the board, but that was the closest they would get. Luca Romano reached the 20-goal mark for the first time in his young OHL career. Christian Humphreys extended his active point streak to five games with a third period assist, and Jackson Parsons earned his 31st victory of the season.

Jack LaBrash opened the games scoring banking home a point shot off the stick of Carson Campbell. 30 seconds after that, Nic Whitehead levelled the score. The stalemate didn't last long as 12 seconds later, Luca Romano scored his 20th goal of the season to cap off three goals in a 42 second span. Cameron Reid scored the lone goal of the second period to give Kitchener a two-goal lead after 40 minutes. Adrian Misaljevic and Jack Pridham added insurance goals in the third period to cap off a 5-1 Rangers win.

Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KIT 1, OTT 0

7:20 Jack LaBrash (3) - Carson Campbell, Andrew Vermeulen

KIT 1, OTT 1

7:50 Nic Whitehead (7) - Luca Pinelli, Cooper Foster

KIT 2, OTT 1 - GWG

8:02 Luca Romano (20) - Adrian Misaljevic, Tanner Lam

2nd Period

KIT 3, OTT 1

17:41 Cameron Reid (11) - Jack Pridham, Trent Swick

3rd Period

KIT 4, OTT 1

1:15 Adrian Misaljevic (25) - Tanner Lam, Carson Campbell

KIT 5, OTT 1

10:46 Jack Pridham (18) - Cameron Reid, Christian Humphreys

Three Stars of the Game:

First Star: Adrian Misaljevic (1G, 1A)

Second Star: Jackson Parsons (21 Saves, W)

Third Star: Cameron Reid (1G, 1A)

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 36 - OTT 22

Power play: KIT 0/1- OTT 0/3

FO%: KIT 52% - OTT 48%

The Starting Goalies:

W: Jackson Parsons (KIT) - 21/22 Saves, 1 Goal Against

L: Collin MacKenzie (OTT) - 31/36 Saves, 5 Goals Against

UP NEXT:

The Rangers will close the road trip off with a family day game at the Peterborough Memorial Centre, facing the Petes. Puck drop is set for 2:05 pm. Getting back home on Friday night to face the Barrie Colts for a 7 pm start time at The Aud.

