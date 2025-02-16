Rangers Continue Their Eastern Swing in the Nation's Capital

February 16, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa, ON  - The Rangers head to the Nation's capital to face the 67's for a Sunday matinée. Puck drop is scheduled for 2:00 pm at TD Place.

TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener) 

Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 467 (Ontario) 

Video Stream:  OHL Live on CHL TV 

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

HEAD-TO-HEAD 

Last Meeting:  

The out-of-conference rivals last met on December 20th, when the Rangers secured a commanding  6-3 victory. Ottawa struck first, but Kitchener responded with a dominant opening period.  Haeden Ellis  notched his first OHL goal of the season, while  Jack LaBrash  and  Cameron Reid  also found the back of the net, giving the Rangers a  3-1 lead  heading into the intermission. The 67's came out strong in the second, battling back to tie the game midway through the period. However,  Adrian Misaljevic  and  Tanner Lam  answered swiftly, restoring Kitchener's advantage before the final frame. In the third,  Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators)  sealed the win with the Rangers' sixth goal, putting the game out of reach.

Ottawa's  Will Gerrior, Chris Barlas,  and  Nathan Amidovski  each tallied a goal for the 67's in the loss. The 67s struck once on the power play, while the Rangers went 0 for 2.

Over the Years: 

As out-of-conference opponents, the Rangers and 67's have clashed seven times over the past five years. The Rangers hold the edge with a 4-3-0-0 record, but the 67's have dominated on home ice, remaining undefeated against the Rangers in three matchups.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (37-12-4-1) 

Third in the Western Conference, Fifth in the OHL 

The Kitchener Rangers have posted a  6-3-1-0  record over their last 10 games. Their most recent outing came on Friday night against the Kingston Frontenacs, where they fell  4-2, evening the season series at  1-1-0-0. Kingston opened the scoring just  four minutes  into the game, but  Trent Swick (Vegas Golden Knights)  responded  47 seconds later, leveling the score.  Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche)  and  Jakub Chromiak  picked up the assists on Swick's goal. In the third period,  Chris Grisolia  cut the deficit to one, scoring at  12:49  with assists from  Cameron Arquette  and  Max Dirracolo, but the Rangers couldn't complete the comeback.

Rangers to Watch 

Trent Swick (Vegas Golden Knights) leads the Rangers points with 52 points (26G, 26A) in 49 games. The Rangers forward has faced the 67's in four contests, recording two assists. Over the past 12 games, Swick has recorded six goals and five assists for 11 points.

Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks)  will be a significant offensive threat for the Rangers to monitor against the 67's. The winger has recorded an impressive  17G, 20A for 37  points over 35 games  this season. Pridham has suited up for  19 road games, going without a point in just  four  of them. Over his last  10 games, he has recorded  10 points (4G, 6A),  maintaining a  point-per-game pace.

Rangers' defenseman Jakub Chromiak  has been a key playmaker on the blue line, leading all Kitchener blueliners in scoring with  36 points (4G, 22A) in 41 games. Over his last  10 games, Chromiak has remained productive, tallying  eight points (2G, 6A). Against the 67's, he has appeared in  11 games, recording  two assists.

SCOUTING THE 67's (18-27-3-5) 

9th in the Eastern Conference, 17th in the OHL 

The 67s delivered a  dominant 4-1 victory  over the Peterborough Petes on Friday night.  Kohyn Eshkawkogan, Josh Brady, Jack Denver (1G, 1A),  and  Cooper Foster  all found the back of the net, leading Ottawa's offensive charge. Luca Pinelli Matthew Mayich (St. Louis Blues), Nic Whitehead,  and  Will Gerrior (2A) provided key assists, helping secure the win.

67's to Watch:  

Luca Pinelli has showcased his dynamic playmaking abilities and is a player to keep an eye on, leading the 67's as the top point scorer with 29 goals and 20 assists for 49 points in 37 games. Pinelli has shown his elite knack for finding the back of the net, having scored in six of his last 10 games for a total of 11 points (7G, 4A).

Overage defenceman Matthew Mayich anchors the Ottawa 67's blueline with a 6-27-33 stat line in 51 games. In five games against the Rangers, he's tallied one assist. Drafted in the sixth round of the 2023 NHL Draft (170th overall), Mayich has recorded six points (2 goals, 4 assists) in his last 10 games.

17-year-old goaltender Jaeden Nelson has been solid in the net this season, earning 10 wins with a 3.70 goals-against average and a .890 save percentage. His consistency has made him a reliable option for his team. Nelson has yet to face the Rangers.

BROADCAST COVERAGE  

Sunday's game against the Ottawa 67's will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20). It can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 467 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on OHL Live on CHL TV. Additionally, fans can listen to Sunday's action on the radio on CityNews 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT:

The Rangers will close the road trip off with a family day game at the Peterborough Memorial Centre, facing the Petes. Puck drop is set for 2:05 pm. Getting back home on Friday night to face the Barrie Colts for a 7 pm start time at The Aud.

Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office, sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.

