Game Day - November 8 - GUE vs. ER

November 8, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Guelph Storm are back at the Sleeman Centre after a weekend on the road, as the Erie Otters are in town for our first-ever Guelph-Wellington Women in Crisis awareness game.

Representatives from Guelph-Wellington Women in Crisis will be on hand in the Community Corner at the top of section 116 with posters, G-W WIC swag, and agency cards to bring awareness to the work they do for the Guelph Wellington community every day. The game features the G-W WIC 50/50 draw, click here to access and purchase 50/50 tickets.

To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Rylan Singh

43rd overall pick of the Guelph Storm in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection

Has 7 points through 15 games this season, including a point in each of the last 3 games

Who to Watch - Erie Otters

Pano Fimis

2nd overall pick of the Niagara IceDogs in the 2020 OHL Priority Selection

Has amassed 189 points (61 g, 128 a) through 192 career OHL games

Currently leads the Otters with 22 points through 15 games this season

Head-to-Head

The Storm had a 2-4-0-0 record against the Erie Otters last season. The Storm's wins include an 8-0 matchup on home ice, with Brayden Gillespie stopping 33 shots that came his way.

Head to Head 2024/2025 Reg. Erie 0-0-0-0 Guelph 0-0-0-0

Head to Head 2023/2024 Reg. Erie 4-2-0-0 Guelph 2-4-0-0

Last 5 Years Erie 8-14-0-2 Guelph 16-8-0-0

ER vs. GUE @ Guelph Erie 2-10-0-0 Guelph 10-2-0-0

ER vs. GUE @ Erie Erie 6-4-0-2 Guelph 6-6-0-0

