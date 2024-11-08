Rangers' Overage Goaltender Jackson Parsons Commits to Clarkson University

Kitchener, ON - In a groundbreaking move following the NCAA Division I Council's move to make Canadian Hockey League players eligible for NCAA DI hockey programs announced Thursday, Kitchener Rangers goaltender Jackson Parsons is blazing a trail.

The soon-to-be 20-year-old netminder from Embrun, Ont. announced his commitment to the Clarkson University Golden Knights men's hockey program via his personal X account on Thursday night. Parsons has been excellent so far this season, playing to a 9-2-1-0 mark with a 2.73 goals-against average and .905 save percentage for the league-leading Rangers. He was recently named OHL Goaltender of the Week on Nov. 4th.

Kitchener selected Parsons in the third round of the 2020 OHL Priority Selection. He overcame injuries in his sophomore OHL season, and has played to a career regular season record of 46-34-5-0 with a 3.24 goals-against average and .896 save percentage.

Clarkson University is located in Potsdam, New York. The Golden Knights hockey program has produced some familiar NHL names in current Calgary Flames GM Craig Conroy as well as former long-time Los Angeles Kings forward Dave Taylor.

Parsons and the Rangers are in action tonight, carrying a nine-game winning streak into a home date with the Soo Greyhounds. Their last loss came at the hands of the same Greyhounds back on Oct. 11th.

