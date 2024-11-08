Attack Sign Mason Roy to Standard Player Development & Education Agreement
November 8, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Owen Sound Attack News Release
Owen Sound Attack General Manager Dale DeGray announced today that they have signed Mason Roy, their 2nd round pick from the 2024 OHL Priority Selection to a Standard Player Development and Education agreement.
"We are very excited to have Mason sign his OHL Standard Development and Education agreement" said DeGray. "This is something we have been hoping since the draft in April. Mason is a smooth skating defender with good hockey sense and size. We look forward to seeing him in the Attack jersey this weekend and welcome Mason and his family to the Attack orgranization."
Originally from Campbellville, Ontario, Roy played his minor hockey for the Halton Hurricanes program where he had 2 goals and 26 assists in 34 games in his under-16 season. The 6-foot-2-inch, 178-pound left shot defenceman opted to keep his NCAA options open at the start of the season and has been playing with the Burlington Cougars of the OJHL, where he has registered 1 goal and 4 assists. Roy is an NCAA Division I commit, having committed to Providence College.
I am super excited for this great opportunity and can't wait to play my first game tomorrow" said Roy when asked about joining the Attack.
Roy was on the ice for practice today and is expected to play this weekend and will wear the number 3 when the Attack take on the Kitchener Rangers on Saturday night and the Sudbury Wolves on Sunday afternoon. Tickets for all Attack games can be pruchased at the MacVicar & McComb Sutton Realty Attack Box Office, over the phone at 519-371-7452 or online at tickets.attackhockey.com.
