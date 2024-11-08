OHL Hires Matt Walker as Director of Marketing and Events

Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has hired Matt Walker as its new Director of Marketing and Events. He brings a wealth of experience to the role, joining the League from Canada Basketball, where he served since 2017, most recently holding the title of Director of Communications and Content.

Walker, who resides in Newcastle, Ont. and holds a Master of Arts in Journalism from Western University, has previously held roles with the Canadian Olympic Committee and Ontario University Athletics (OUA).

"I'm thrilled to join the Ontario Hockey League as the new Director of Marketing and Events. This is an incredible opportunity to work alongside passionate individuals at the league office and our 20 teams who share my love for the game and commitment to elevating the OHL experience. I'm excited to help create unforgettable moments for our players, teams and fans, strengthen community connections through can't miss event experiences, and contribute to this iconic league's continued growth and success."

Walker joined the OHL earlier this week and has placed an immediate emphasis on strengthening the League's brand presentation, bringing a results-focused approach to the position. He'll take a lead role in overseeing the planning and execution of long-standing OHL events, such as the OHL Priority Selection and OHL Cup, while establishing new initiatives, including the upcoming Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game set for January 15, 2025, in Brantford. Walker will also help lead the League's Marketing, Communications and Brand Committee, one responsible for developing and implementing strategies that enhance the OHL's visibility, engagement and overall brand identity.

"Matt brings incredible vision and enthusiasm to the job," said OHL Commissioner Bryan Crawford. "He is a great communicator with an eye for detail and thrives in a collaborative, team-driven environment. Having had some past experience working with Matt at both Canada Basketball and OUA, I think he's a tremendous addition to our already strong team here at the League office and I look forward to his contributions in creating fun and engaging experiences for all of our stakeholders across the OHL."

