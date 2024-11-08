Rangers Wrap up Four-Game Homestand against Greyhounds, Pursuing 10th Straight Win

November 8, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - Following a 4-2 win against the Saginaw Spirit on Sunday, the Kitchener Rangers seek their 10th straight victory against the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds on Friday in the club's Remembrance Day Game. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 p.m. at Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener)

Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 469 (Ontario)

Video Stream: OHL Live on CHL TV

Radio: 570 AM CKGL

PROMOTIONS

The Rangers are holding their annual Remembrance Day Game on Friday, honouring our veterans and active service members on November 8th. Ahead of puck drop, the Rangers have organized an honourary pre-game ceremony, including a moment of silence and a tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Join us in wearing a red poppy, standing together in mutual respect, and recognizing the heroes who defended our freedom. Stay tuned for details on the jersey auction.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Last Matchup:

The Rangers and Greyhounds met on October 11th at GFL Memorial Gardens in the first of four matchups this season with Sault Ste. Marie, earning a 5-4 shootout victory on home ice. Forward Matheas Stark earned the second star of the game after a two-goal outing while Tanner Lam and Justin Bottineau each scored their first goals of the season. Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Carson Campbell, Cameron Mercer, and Lam each registered at least an assist. Goaltender Jason Schaubel stopped 23 of 27 shots faced and posted a .851 save percentage.

Over the Years:

Facing off at the Aud on Friday, this will be the second matchup between the Rangers and Greyhounds this season with the remaining two games coming in December and January. In their first meeting, the Greyhounds edged out an eventual 5-4 shootout victory, taking the first game of the season series on home turf. Since 2019, the Rangers have faced the Greyhounds 18 times, posting an overall record of 6-10-1-1. In the 2023-24 season, Kitchener managed just one win against Sault Ste. Marie, finishing with a 1-3-0-0 record. When matching up against Sault Ste. Marie at Kitchener Memorial Auditorium, the Blueshirts are 4-3-1-0 over the last five years.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (12-2-1-1)

First in the Western Conference, First in the OHL

The Rangers' hot start to the season continues, earning a commendable 4-2 win over the reigning Memorial Cup champions, the Saginaw Spirit, this past Sunday. With the victory, Kitchener extended their win streak to nine games and recorded at least a point in 14 straight matchups. In the game, sophomore forward Luca Romano had a two-goal night, scoring the Rangers' first two goals of the game. The Blueshirts led the Spirit 4-1 entering the final frame after a power play goal from Trent Swick (Vegas Golden Knights) and an insurance strike from Andrew Vermeulen extended the lead.

However, it was goaltender Jackson Parsons who stole the show, securing his ninth win of the season in impressive fashion. Parsons stopped a new season-high 39 of 41 shots on Friday, earning a .951 save percentage and securing a Rangers win on home ice.

Following the game against the Spirit, the Rangers have now recorded a power play goal in their last six games. Against Saginaw, Kitchener went 1-for-6 on the power play.

Rangers to Watch:

Luca Romano is coming off a two-goal game against the Spirit on Friday, adding to his breakout sophomore season. In 16 games in the 2024-25 season, Romano has recorded eight goals and 10 assists for an 18-point total - better than a point-per-game in a large offensive role on the first line. Romano is currently on a four-game goal streak, where he's buried five goals over that stretch.

Jackson Parsons was named OHL goaltender of the week after going 2-0-0 with a 1.50 goals against average and a .952 save percentage, stopping a combined 60 shots in those appearances. In his latest matchup, Parsons stopped a new season-high 39 shots earning a .951 save percentage. On the season, his nine wins rank second most in the OHL, posting a magnificent 9-2-1-0 record and career bests .905 save percentage and 2.73 goals against average to open the 2024-25 season.

In the last outing against the Greyhounds, Justin Bottineau scored his first goal of the season, sending the Rangers to overtime, and eventually a shootout to earn them a point on the road. On Friday, he'll look to do the same when the Greyhounds come to Kitchener. In the 2024-25 season, Bottineau has scored a goal and four assists for five points.

SCOUTING THE GREYHOUNDS (9-7-0-0)

Fifth in the Western Conference, Ninth in the OHL

The Greyhounds played the London Knights for the second time in five days, losing the first matchup in a close affair, 4-3 at Canada Life Place. The Knights came out on top once more in a 5-1 victory Wednesday night. After Justin Cloutier scored the first and lone goal for the club, with assists from Spencer Evans and Hunter Solomon, the Knights would bury five unanswered goals - two on the power play - to seal the deal. Sault Ste. Marie goaltender Charlie Schenkel still had 38 saves on 43 shots, keeping the game within reach at times, but the Greyhounds wouldn't come close to evening the score. After going 0-for-4 on the power play, the Greyhounds are operating the power play at a 13.0% rate (17th in the OHL) and have succeeded on the penalty kill at 77.6% (15th in the OHL).

Following Friday's game against Kitchener, the Greyhounds will travel to Flint to play the Firebirds before returning to Sault Ste. Marie for a three-game homestand.

Greyhounds to Watch:

In their first matchup against the Rangers, sophomore Travis Hayes recorded two goals, including a short-handed marker - earning the first star of the game. Since then, the forward has hit his stride, tallying six goals and four assists for 10 points in his first 15 games of the season. His six goals rank second most on the Greyhounds while his 10 points rank fourth. Coming to Kitchener, he's a player to watch in the second matchup of the year.

Justin Cloutier leads the Greyhounds in goals (8) and points (13), adding to his tally in Wednesday's loss to the London Knights with the team's lone goal. Coming into the matchup against the Rangers on Friday, Cloutier is on a two-game scoring streak. In the first matchup of the year, Cloutier recorded an assist. As the team's top goal scorer, he is a forward to be on the lookout for.

Marco Mignosa ranks first on the Greyhounds in power play assists (4), second in assists (6), third in points (11), and fourth in goals (5). On Saturday, Mignosa registered a four-point (1G, 3A) night against the Flint Firebirds, contributing to all four goals of the game. In his last four games, Mignosa has scored four goals and four assists for eight points. Only appearing in six games this year, he has been red-hot with 11 points.

Drafted Greyhounds:

The Greyhounds have four players who have been drafted to the NHL, two who were taken in the 2023 draft and two who were selected in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. Andrew Gibson (Detroit Red Wings, traded to the Nashville Predators in 2024) and Noel Nordh (Utah Hockey Club) were picked in the 2023 draft. Owen Allard (Utah Hockey Club) and Landon Miller (Detroit Red Wings) were selected in the 2024 draft.

RANGERS REACH

Support our community while cheering on your Rangers! Rangers Reach 50/50 and game-worn jersey Raffles take place at each Rangers home game and proceeds go to support our many community initiatives, including Scholarships, Community Impact Grants, in-kind donations, and more! Your 50/50 and jersey ticket purchases help to make a difference in our community! Tickets can be purchased online anywhere in Ontario at Rangers5050.com and rangersjersey.com.

BROADCAST COVERAGE

Friday's game vs the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds will be televised live throughout Kitchener and the Waterloo Region on Rogers TV, cable channel 20, and can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 469 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on OHL Live on CHL TV. Additionally, fans can listen to Friday's action on the radio on CityNews 570 AM CKGL.

UP NEXT:

After their game against the Greyhounds, the Kitchener Rangers will hit the road for a two-game road trip against Owen Sound on Saturday before travelling to Oshawa on Sunday to complete the three-and-three. Puck drop for the Blueshirts' matchup against the Attack is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.