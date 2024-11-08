Game Day: Game 16, Firebirds vs Petes - 7 p.m.

November 8, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

GAME 16 - Firebirds vs Petes

Dort Financial Center

Flint, Michigan

7:00 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: Xavier Tessier scored his first OHL goal in the third period but the Firebirds managed nothing else as they were beaten by the Windsor Spitfires, 4-1, on Sunday afternoon at the WFCU Centre. The loss was Flint's third in a row.

GAMES IN BUNCHES: The Firebirds will play three games in three days for the second consecutive weekend as Flint is at home on Friday and Saturday before heading to Saginaw on Sunday. The Birds will play a total of five three-in-threes during the 2024-25 season.

THE NEW GUY: Flint announced the signing of forward Hayden Reid on Monday afternoon. Reid had played the past season-plus in the USHL with the Sioux Falls Stampede, including six games this season during which he tallied three assists. The Clarington, Ontario native is verbally committed to play hockey at the University of Minnesota.

CHANGING TIMES IN JUNIOR HOCKEY: The NCAA announced on Thursday that players who have played CHL hockey (OHL, WHL, QMJHL) will now be eligible to play in the NCAA, effective in advance of the 2025-26 season. Under the previous regulations, any player who played in a CHL game lost his NCAA eligibility. Newly-signed Firebirds forward Hayden Reid will now have the option to maintain his commitment to the University of Minnesota after playing for the Firebirds.

HELLO, OLD FRIENDS: The Firebirds will host the Peterborough Petes for their only scheduled home game this season on Friday night and in doing so will welcome a pair of former Birds, defensemen Grayden Strohack and Matthew Jenken. Flint traded Strohack to Peterborough in January and sent Jenken to the Petes in August. Jenken had three goals and 20 assists in 108 games as a Firebird while Strohack tallied two assists in 33 games.

ODDS AND ENDS: Peterborough is in the second day of three games in four days. The Petes beat the Saginaw Spirit, 2-1, on Thursday and will face the Windsor Spitfires on Sunday...the Firebirds are 0-for-15 on the power play in their last five games and are 1-for-27 in their last nine...Peterborough's win on Thursday was their first of the 2024-25 season. The Petes had opened the year 0-11-1-3.

UP NEXT: Flint will continue its three-in-three on Saturday night against the Soo Greyhounds. Puck drop for Military Appreciation Night is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Dort Financial Center.

