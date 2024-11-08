Rangers Unveil 19th Annual Remembrance Day Jersey

Kitchener, ON - Each season, the Kitchener Rangers have paid tribute to those who have been a part of the Canadian Forces by wearing commemorative jerseys. The 2024 edition of the Rangers Remembrance Day Jersey pays tribute to the 80th Anniversary of The Battle of Normandy, better known as D-Day (June 6th, 1944). The Rangers will showcase these jerseys at The Aud on November 8th at 7:00 p.m. when they take on the SOO Greyhounds.

The 1944 Battle of Normandy was one of the pivotal events of the Second World War  and the scene of some of Canada's greatest feats of arms. Canadian sailors, soldiers and airmen played a critical role in the Allied invasion of Normandy, also called Operation Overlord, beginning the bloody campaign to liberate Western Europe from Nazi occupation. Nearly 150,000 Allied troops landed or parachuted into the invasion area on D-Day, including 14,000 Canadians at Juno Beach. The  Royal Canadian Navy  contributed 124 vessels and 10,000 sailors and the  Royal Canadian Air Force contributed 39 squadrons to the operation. Total Allied casualties on D-Day reached more than 10,000, including 1,096 Canadians, of whom 381 were killed in action. By the end of the Battle of Normandy, the Allies had suffered 209,000 casualties, including more than 18,700 Canadians. Over 5,000 Canadian soldiers died (D-Day and the Battle of Normandy, 2006).

The centre crest is based on imagery of soldiers entering the battle on the beaches of Normandy, an operation that many consider to be the beginning of the end of WWII.

The evening will feature a touching pre-game ceremony, including a moment of silence and a tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. Wear your red poppy, stand with us in respect, and help us honor the heroes who have defended our freedom. Let's come together as a community to show our gratitude and cheer on the Rangers in a game filled with meaning and pride.

Fans can place bids to purchase these special one-of-a-kind jerseys through a silent auction that runs throughout the game. Back again this season is the chance for fans not attending the game can also bid on five of the Remembrance Day Jerseys online through DASH. The auction opens online on Friday and will run until Sunday, November 10th.

All proceeds from the auction will benefit the 78th Fraser Highlanders Fort Conestoga Garrison and the Kitchener-Waterloo Poppy Fund through Rangers Reach. Since its inception, the commemorative jersey auction has raised over $350,000 for its beneficiaries.

