Simon Motew Announces Commitment to University of Maine

April 4, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - The former Kitchener Rangers blueliner is headed to the Pine Tree State to play for the NCAA D1 University of Maine Black Bears starting this fall.

"I am excited to announce with the new rule change that I will be coming back to the United States to play for the University of Maine, said Simon Motew. "I am grateful for the opportunity to have played in the OHL and now NCAA. A big thanks to the Rangers and St. FX for developing me along the way."

The Highland Park, Illinois native, who just recently turned 22, spent four seasons with the Rangers as a steady force on the back end. He appeared in 212 games for the East Avenue Blue where he accumulated 87 points (21G, 66A) and a +30 plus/minus rating. He was a fourth-round draft choice by the Rangers in the 2019 OHL Priority Draft, 75th overall.

Motew quickly became a fan favourite in the city of Kitchener and was the teams Hockey Gives Blood Ambassador, always finding a way to give back to the community. His efforts and dedication to the club earned him the title of the team's Most Popular Player, as voted by his teammates for the 2023-24 season.

After his time as a Ranger, Simon spent time with the Montreal Canadiens AHL affiliate, Laval Rocket's and would later commit to St. Francis Xavier (St. FX) University in Nova Scotia. In one season at St. FX, he appeared in 25 games, contributing 3 goals and 12 assists.

The Kitchener Rangers wish Simon Motew continued success both academically and athletically at the University of Maine. We are confident that he will make significant contributions to the Black Bears and continue to excel in all his endeavours.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.