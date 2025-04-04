Three Colts Recongized on Coaches Poll
April 4, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Barrie Colts News Release
Coaches around the OHL have recognized three members of the Barrie Colts for the annual OHL Coaches Poll. Votes are broken down per each conference,
Kashawn Aitcheson:
Best Body Checker - 1st
Hardest Shot - 2nd
Best Offensive Defenceman - 3rd
Cole Beaudoin:
Hardest Worker - 1st
Best Defensive Forward - 1st
Best Penalty Killer - 1st
Ben Hrebik:
Most underrated - 1st
Most Improved - 3rd
