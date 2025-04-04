Three Colts Recongized on Coaches Poll

April 4, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







Coaches around the OHL have recognized three members of the Barrie Colts for the annual OHL Coaches Poll. Votes are broken down per each conference,

Kashawn Aitcheson:

Best Body Checker - 1st

Hardest Shot - 2nd

Best Offensive Defenceman - 3rd

Cole Beaudoin:

Hardest Worker - 1st

Best Defensive Forward - 1st

Best Penalty Killer - 1st

Ben Hrebik:

Most underrated - 1st

Most Improved - 3rd

