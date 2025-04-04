Generals Look to Close out Series Tonight against the Steelheads

April 4, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals are back home and are looking to close out their round one series against Brampton tonight.

Oshawa stormed into Brampton after splitting the first two games at home, and stole both games on the road, winning 7-5 and 4-1. The top three scoring forwards in the regular season-Beckett Sennecke, Colby Barlow and Calum Ritchie-combined for 10 points in the two road games and were also key contributors on the other side of the puck.

Brampton hope to keep their season alive and force a game six back home. They ran into penalty trouble late in game four preventing them from garnering a potential comeback. The Steelheads will have to stay disciplined inside a loud Tribute Communities Centre which was rocking games one and two.

Game 4 picked up pretty much right were Game 3 ended as the Oshawa Generals kept the offence rolling early and took a 4-1 win in the road in Brampton opening up a 3-1 series lead.

The Gens got things going in the first as Beckett Sennecke scored to make it 1-0, then in the second period he would grab another going hard to the net tucking in a nice pass from Colby Barlow for a 2-0 lead.

Before the end of the period the Steelheads would get one back through their captain Porter Martone. Oshawa would retore their two-goal lead before the end of the frame as Luke Torrance got to the front of the net and buried it to make it 3-1 Gens.

In the third it was a lone empty net goal from Owen Griffin who put the game to rest giving Oshawa a 4-1-lead.

Players to watch

Beckett Sennecke led the way in game four with two goals and has been dynamite in the series thus far. Through the first four games he has seven points (four goals and three assists) and the Generals will look for him to continue his hot performance into game five.

Steelheads captain Porter Martone has also registered seven points so far in the series. He had some timely moments in their game three win and scored the team's only goal in game four. Brampton will need their captain to lead by example if they wish to extend the series.

The Generals are in action tonight at the TCC with a 7:05 p.m. puck drop.

