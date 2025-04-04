Round One, Game Five Preview: Kitchener Rangers vs. Flint Firebirds

April 4, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - Leading the series 3-1, the Kitchener Rangers look to close out their first-round matchup against the Flint Firebirds on Friday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at The Aud.

TV: RogersTV Channel 20 (Kitchener)

TV: Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 471 (Ontario)

Video Stream: OHL Live on CHL TV

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

PLAYOFF TICKETS

Tickets for Game 5 are on sale now. You can purchase yours online here. Fans can also call 519-578-1570, or you can purchase tickets in person at The Aud Box Office, sponsored by White Way Plumbing, located at 400 East Avenue in Kitchener. Box Office hours may differ over the holiday weekend; find hours here.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Game 4:

The Rangers have pushed the Firebirds to the brink, securing a 5-1 victory in Flint on Thursday night and solidifying a 3-1 series lead. Kitchener did what they had to, earning a split on the road with a chance to close out the first-round series on home ice come Friday. After a scoreless first period, Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks) opened the scoring with his third of the postseason. Just over six minutes later, Tanner Lam registered the game-winning goal and his first tally of the 2025 OHL Playoffs, giving the Blueshirts a 2-0 lead. Before the middle frame concluded, Flint netted their lone goal of the evening to cut the deficit in half. With 20 minutes to play, Trent Swick (Vegas Golden Knights) would find the back of the net for the fourth time in the series before Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche) and Matthew Hlacar each scored power play goals for a 5-1 Rangers win. Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Jakub Chromiak, and Swick each had two assists, while Luca Romano and Humphreys each added a helper.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (3-1-0-0)

Rangers to Watch:

Through four games in the 2025 OHL Playoffs, Jakub Chromiak has four points (1G, 3A). Although Chromiak entered the playoffs with seven career postseason appearances, these mark his first four points in playoff action. His three assists trail only Humphreys (5) and Swick (5) for the most among Rangers skaters in the playoffs this season. After picking up two helpers in Game 4, he'll look to add to his point total on Friday.

After collecting two primary assists on Thursday in Flint, Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators) now has three helpers through four games. Yet to find the back of the net in the series, Ellinas has contributed in other ways by facilitating the play and setting up high-quality scoring chances. The Ottawa Senators prospect will look to pick up where he left off in a potential series-ending Game 5 on Friday.

Goaltending:

Parsons

Rangers goaltender Jackson Parsons delivered another impressive start for Kitchener in Flint on Thursday, helping the club earn a split on the road. Parsons turned aside 23 of 24 shots faced in Game 4, earning a .958 save percentage in his third win of the series. Through four games in the 2025 OHL Playoffs, Parsons has a 3-1-0-0 record, a 1.72 goals-against average, and a .935 save percentage.

SCOUTING THE FIREBIRDS (1-2-1-0)

Firebirds to Watch:

Connor Clattenburg picked up the Firebirds' only goal on Thursday, helping him chalk up his first goal and second point on the scoresheet in the series. The forward went scoreless in Kitchener during Games 1 and 2, but now heads back to The Aud riding a two-game point streak. Clattenburg will look to continue his recent success on Friday in a win-or-go-home Game 5.

Alex Kostov tallied his second helper of the postseason on Thursday with the only assist of the game for the Firebirds. Like Clattenburg, Kostov enters Friday's Game 5 on a two-game point streak. His two assists rank first among Firebirds skaters through four games, while his two points are tied for second. Kostov will be keen to keep his point streak and season alive on Friday night, building off his home-stretch momentum.

Goaltending:

Day

In Game 4, Nathan Day made 31 saves as the Rangers threw 36 shots on goal, posting a .861 save percentage and a 5.00 goals-against average in the loss. With four games under his belt in the 2025 OHL Playoffs, Day has a 1-2-1-0 record, a .900 save percentage, and a 3.67 goals-against average.

RANGERS REACH

Support our community while cheering on your Rangers! Rangers Reach 50/50 and game-worn jersey Raffles take place at each Rangers home game, and proceeds go to support our many community initiatives, including Scholarships, Community Impact Grants, in-kind donations, and more! Your 50/50 and jersey ticket purchases help to make a difference in our community! Tickets can be purchased online anywhere in Ontario at Rangers5050.com and rangersjersey.com.

BROADCAST COVERAGE

The entire first-round series vs the Flint Firebirds will be televised live throughout Kitchener and the Waterloo Region on Rogers TV, cable channel 20, and can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 471 for cable subscribers. The games will also be streamed live online on OHL Live on CHL TV. Additionally, fans can listen to the action on the radio on CityNews 570 AM CKGL as Mike Farwell and Paul Fixter call the games.

UP NEXT:

Depending on the outcome after Friday's Game 5, the Rangers could be headed to Flint for Game 6 on Sunday, April 6th, at 4:00 p.m. or advancing to the second round of the 2025 OHL Playoffs (scheduling TBD).

Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.