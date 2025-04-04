Kitchener Advance to Second Round with Game 5 Victory
April 4, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener Rangers Jacob Xu and Jakub Chromiak celebrate with teammates
(Kitchener Rangers, Credit: Tiffany Luke/Kitchener Rangers)
Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers put on a defensive clinic holding Flint to just one goal to punch their ticket to the next round of the OHL Playoffs. Tanner Lam and Christian Humphreys both scored for the second straight game to provide Kitchener with the only offence they would need. Jackson Parsons was stellar in the Rangers goal turning aside 24 shots.
Tanner Lam opened the scoring in the first half of the opening period before Alex Kostov tied it late for the Firebirds. Christian Humphreys scored 1:18 into the second period and that goal would prove to be the game winner.
Attendance: 6,685
Game Highlights
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
KIT 1, FLNT 0
6:09 Tanner Lam (2) - Andrew Vermeulen
KIT 1, FLNT 1
17:29 Alex Kostov (1) - Unassisted
2nd Period
KIT 2, FLNT 1 - GWG
1:18 Christian Humphreys (2) - Jakub Chromiak, Luke Ellinas
Three Stars of the Game:
First Star: Jackson Parsons (24 Saves, W)
Second Star: Christian Humphreys (1G)
Third Star: Alex Kostov (FLNT)
The Numbers Game:
Shots: KIT 23 - FLNT 25
Power play: KIT 0/2 - FLNT 0/5
FO%: KIT 57% - FLNT 43%
The Starting Goalies:
W: Jackson Parsons (KIT) - 24/25 Saves, One Goal Against
L: Nathan Day (FLNT) - 21/23 Saves, Two Goals Against
UP NEXT:
The Kitchener Rangers have advanced to the second round of the 2025 OHL Playoffs. Stay tuned for schedule and ticket updates. Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.
Images from this story
|
Kitchener Rangers Jacob Xu and Jakub Chromiak celebrate with teammates
(Tiffany Luke/Kitchener Rangers)
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2025
- Spitfires Knock Off Soo 8-4 and Advance to Round 2 - Windsor Spitfires
- Kitchener Advance to Second Round with Game 5 Victory - Kitchener Rangers
- Firebirds' Season Ends with Game 5 Loss in Kitchener, 2-1 - Flint Firebirds
- Generals Drop Game 5 to Steelheads 5-3 - Oshawa Generals
- OHL Announces 2025 Development Combine Rosters and Schedule - OHL
- Simon Motew Announces Commitment to University of Maine - Kitchener Rangers
- Game Preview: Spitfires with a Chance to Go to Round 2 - Windsor Spitfires
- Round One, Game Five Preview: Kitchener Rangers vs. Flint Firebirds - Kitchener Rangers
- Three Colts Recongized on Coaches Poll - Barrie Colts
- Game Day, Round 1, Game 5, Firebirds at Rangers - 7 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
- Generals Look to Close out Series Tonight against the Steelheads - Oshawa Generals
- Colts Grab 3-1 Series Advantage - Barrie Colts
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kitchener Rangers Stories
- Kitchener Advance to Second Round with Game 5 Victory
- Simon Motew Announces Commitment to University of Maine
- Round One, Game Five Preview: Kitchener Rangers vs. Flint Firebirds
- Kitchener Take Game Four 5-1, Push Flint to the Brink
- Round One, Game Four Preview: Kitchener Rangers vs. Flint Firebirds