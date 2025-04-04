Kitchener Advance to Second Round with Game 5 Victory

April 4, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers Jacob Xu and Jakub Chromiak celebrate with teammates

(Kitchener Rangers, Credit: Tiffany Luke/Kitchener Rangers)

Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers put on a defensive clinic holding Flint to just one goal to punch their ticket to the next round of the OHL Playoffs. Tanner Lam and Christian Humphreys both scored for the second straight game to provide Kitchener with the only offence they would need. Jackson Parsons was stellar in the Rangers goal turning aside 24 shots.

Tanner Lam opened the scoring in the first half of the opening period before Alex Kostov tied it late for the Firebirds. Christian Humphreys scored 1:18 into the second period and that goal would prove to be the game winner.

Attendance: 6,685

Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KIT 1, FLNT 0

6:09 Tanner Lam (2) - Andrew Vermeulen

KIT 1, FLNT 1

17:29 Alex Kostov (1) - Unassisted

2nd Period

KIT 2, FLNT 1 - GWG

1:18 Christian Humphreys (2) - Jakub Chromiak, Luke Ellinas

Three Stars of the Game:

First Star: Jackson Parsons (24 Saves, W)

Second Star: Christian Humphreys (1G)

Third Star: Alex Kostov (FLNT)

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 23 - FLNT 25

Power play: KIT 0/2 - FLNT 0/5

FO%: KIT 57% - FLNT 43%

The Starting Goalies:

W: Jackson Parsons (KIT) - 24/25 Saves, One Goal Against

L: Nathan Day (FLNT) - 21/23 Saves, Two Goals Against

UP NEXT:

The Kitchener Rangers have advanced to the second round of the 2025 OHL Playoffs. Stay tuned for schedule and ticket updates. Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.

