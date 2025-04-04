Generals Drop Game 5 to Steelheads 5-3

Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals headed back home for game 5 of the series against the Brampton Steelheads with a chance to win this round, but the Steelheads stayed alive with a 5-3 win.

Going into the first, the Gens tried to keep their zone clear, but the Steelheads were going hard on the attack. Porter Martone netted the opening goal of the night, assisted by Finn Harding and Luke Misa.

Halfway through the first period, Andrew Gibson fired in his first of the playoffs on a powerplay, assisted by Luca D'Amato and Lauri Sinivuori.

Going into the second, the game was tied, but penalties taken by the Gens was a chance for the Steelheads to take over.

Fourteen minutes into the period, Misa scored his second of the playoffs and the leading goal of the game. Minutes later, Carson Rehkopf managed to get another past goaltender Jacob Oster.

With ten seconds left in the period, Rehkopf was successful on the powerplay, putting them up 4-1. The Steelheads heavily relied on goaltender Brayden Gillespie, who filled in for Jack Ivankovic and made 27 saves in total.

Heading into the third, it was do or die for the Gens, and Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Luca Marrelli sniped in the second goal for the Gens, assisted by Colby Barlow and Owen Griffin.

With a few minutes left, Barlow netted another goal on the power play, making it a 4-3 game. In the end, it wasn't enough as Mason Zebeski and Konnor Smith both record empty netters.

The Gens will head to Brampton for game 6 on Sunday for another chance to take the series. Catch the game on CHL TV or Rogers TV, Puck drops at 2:00 p.m.

The Gens will come back home on Tuesday, April 8th, for Game 7, if necessary.

