OHL Announces 2025 Development Combine Rosters and Schedule

April 4, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced the rosters and schedule for the 2025 OHL Development Combine which takes place April 5-6 at the Tribute Communities Centre in Oshawa.

The event offers 76 players (36 forwards, 24 defencemen, 16 goaltenders) the opportunity to showcase themselves both on and off the ice to OHL member team personnel. Sport testing results will be distributed to every OHL member team General Manager to assist in their evaluation for the OHL Priority Selection to be held on April 11-12.

"The OHL Combine continues to be a valuable experience for young players looking to grow," said Brodie Barrick, OHL Director of Recruitment and Player Services. "Through skill testing, we gain insight into each player's strengths both on and off the ice, helping guide their development. The games also serve as a key opportunity for players to display their talent ahead of the upcoming Priority Selection."

The weekend program includes on and off-ice testing performed by Okanagan Hockey Group in addition to skills training provided by Power Edge Pro. Over the weekend players will also partake in a seminar that focuses on proper nutrition and training for elite athletes. Players will conclude the weekend competing in a series of 5-on-5 and 3-on-3 games on Sunday joined behind the bench by OHL member team personnel.

Teams will be competing for the OHL Combine Cup Championship that awards points based on individual and team performances in both on and off-ice testing, as well as Sunday's game results.

The 2025 event marks the 16th year the OHL has hosted a skills development day for players and goaltenders in advance of the OHL Priority Selection. The OHL Development Combine is open to the general public.

Schedule:

Saturday, April 5 - Off-Ice Testing:

8:15 am to 9:15 am - Goalies

9:30 am to 10:30 am - Team Stamkos (Blue)

10:45 am to 11:45 am - Team Lindros (Red)

12:00 pm to 1:00 pm - Team Ekblad (Yellow)

1:15 pm to 2:15 pm - Team Subban (White)

Saturday, April 5 - On-Ice Testing & Skills Practice:

10:30 am to 11:45 am - Team Subban (White)

12:00 pm to 1:15 pm - Subban (White) and Stamkos (Blue) Goalies

1:30 pm to 2:45 pm - Lindros (Red) and Ekblad (Yellow) Goalies

3:00 pm to 4:15 pm - Team Lindros (Red)

4:30 pm to 5:45 pm - Team Ekblad (Yellow)

6:00 pm to 7:15 pm - Team Stamkos (Blue)

Sunday, April 6 - Game Schedule:

8:15 am to 9:15 am - Team Stamkos (Blue) vs. Team Lindros (Red)

9:30 am to 10:30 am - Team Ekblad (Yellow) vs. Team Subban (White)

12:55 pm to 2:00 pm - Team Lindros (Red) vs. Team Subban (White)

2:25 pm to 3:30 pm - Team Stamkos (Blue) vs. Team Ekblad (Yellow)

2025 OHL Development Combine Rosters:

TEAM STAMKOS (BLUE)

Defencemen

3. Alexander Forrest (Oakville Rangers)

4. Cole Willard (Toronto Marlboros)

5. Pierson Clute (Quinte Red Devils)

6. Christian Toma (Toronto Titans)

7. Colton D'Amico (Halton Hurricanes)

8. Zachary White (Ottawa Valley Titans)

Forwards

10. Kingston Harris (Toronto Marlboros)

11. Keaton Ardagh (Toronto Jr. Canadiens)

12. Carter Lewandowski (Vaughan Kings)

13. Alexander Lisi (Sun County Panthers)

14. Cole Crawford (York-Simcoe Express)

15. Aidan Witkowski (Toronto Marlboros)

16. Marcus Magri (Oakville Rangers)

17. Carter L'Heureux (Lambton Sting)

97. Nash Willsie (Guelph Gryphons)

Goaltenders

82. Owen Leonard (Toronto Titans)

83. Connor Haffner (Upper Canada Cyclones)

84. Gavin Zepp (St. Andrews College U18)

85. Max Psarras (Ottawa Valley Titans)

TEAM LINDROS (RED)

Defencemen

33. Blake Munnings (Quinte Red Devils)

34. Lucas Quain (Toronto Jr. Canadiens)

35. Cade Campbell (Toronto Red Wings)

36. Jonathan Varela (Toronto Marlboros)

37. Justin Balcar (London Jr. Knights)

38. Eric Wood (Sun County Panthers)

39. Benjamin Maharaj (Toronto Jr. Canadiens)

Forwards

40. Karsten Barbeau (Ottawa Myers Automotive)

41. Maclean Chisholm (Quinte Red Devils)

42. Will Mullins (Ottawa Myers Automotive)

43. Jaden Switzer (Ottawa Valley Titans)

44. Tyler Bruce (Toronto Jr. Canadiens)

45. Camilio Milani (Toronto Marlboros)

46. Jax Pereira (Toronto Jr. Canadiens)

47. Sam Roberts (Toronto Jr. Canadiens)

Goaltenders

70. Charlie Weiss (Oakville Rangers)

71. David Healy (Vaughan Kings)

72. Liam Karbowski (Toronto Jr. Canadiens)

73. Ewan Findlater (Wilkes-Barr Scranton Knights)

TEAM EKBLAD (YELLOW)

Defencemen

48. Cooper John (Ohio Blue Jackets)

49. AJ Gladman (Vaughan Kings)

50. Dante D'Andrea (Huron-Perth Lakers)

51. Zack Naish (North Shore Whitecaps)

52. Oskar Konobelj (Ottawa 67's)

53. Ethan Stewart (Toronto Marlboros)

Forwards

54. Gensen Geldart (Vaughan Kings)

55. Ben Lamb (North York Rangers)

56. Alexander Sementsov (Halton Hurricanes)

57. Reid Hayes (Windsor Spitfires)

58. Jack Malandra (Ottawa Myers Automotive)

59. Xavier Rowe (Toronto Titans)

60. Brayden Blyth (York-Simcoe Express)

61. Quinn Patton (Barrie Colts)

62. Luke Bouchard (Ajax-Pickering Raiders)

Goaltenders

74. Cole Vreugdenhill (Halton Hurricanes)

75. Vaughn Barr (Huron-Perth Lakers)

76. Royden Smith (Toronto Marlboros)

77. Alex Kerr (Eastern Ontario Wild)

TEAM SUBBAN (WHITE)

Defencemen

18. Jack Johnson (Toronto Marlboros)

19. Hayden Martin (Barrie Colts)

20. Jesse Debruyn (Huron-Perth Lakers)

21. Emmett Mather (Windsor Spitfires)

22. George Raymond (Toronto Jr. Canadiens)

23. Caleb Gauthier (Eastern Ontario Wild)

Forwards

24. Ian Inskip (Reps Hockey Club)

26. Brenner Lammens (Toronto Red Wings)

27. Lachlan Larmand (Barrie Colts)

28. Eloan Le Gallic (Vaughan Kings)

29. Myles Dunn (Elgin-Middlesex Chiefs)

31. Owen Miehm (Don Mills Flyers)

32. David Heath (London Jr. Knights)

91. Caiden Clair (Toronto Red Wings)

92. Dylan Nobili (Vaughan Kings)

Goaltenders

78. Brian Rathwell (Ottawa Valley Titans)

79. Hudson Cicchelli (Toronto Jr. Canadiens)

80. Malcolm Rose (Toronto Titans)

81. Ayden Mullen (Quinte Red Devils)

Follow along throughout the weekend for continuing coverage of the 2025 OHL Development Combine at ontariohockeyleague.com.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.