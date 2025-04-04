Game Day, Round 1, Game 5, Firebirds at Rangers - 7 p.m.

April 4, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







ROUND 1, GAME 5 - Firebirds vs Rangers

Kitchener Memorial Auditorium

Kitchener, Ontario

7 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: Connor Clattenburg scored his first goal of the postseason but the Firebirds never led as they were beaten by the Kitchener Rangers, 5-1 in Game 4 on Thursday night at the Dort Financial Center. Kitchener extended its series lead ti 3-1 in the win.

BACKS AGAINST THE WALL: The Firebirds go into Friday's Game 5 trailing the best-of-seven series with the Rangers, 3-1. Flint will need to win three consecutive games to advance to the second round of the OHL Playoffs, two of which would be played on the road. The Rangers have not lost three consecutive games since they did so to open the 2024-25 regular season. Kitchener went 26-5-3-0 on home ice during the regular season and has won both of its home games thus far in the series. The Firebirds are 3-3 all-time when facing elimination in the postseason.

SEASON SERIES: The Firebirds and Rangers met a total of four times during the regular season and Flint fell in the season series, 1-1-0-2. Each of the four games were decided by just one goal and three of the four went to overtime or a shootout. Sam McCue led the Firebirds in the season series with six points on four goals and two assists. He had two goals and an assist in two games each for the Firebirds and the Owen Sound Attack.

OHL COACHES POLL: The OHL announced on Thursday the results of its annual coaches poll, which recognizes the top three players in 20 different skill categories within their conference. Connor Clattenburg was voted the best body checker and the third-hardest worker in the Western Conference while Blake Smith was voted as the best shot blocker in the Western Conference. Kitchener's Matthew Andonovski was named the best defensive defenseman in the west as well as the second-best body checker and penalty killer.

ODDS AND ENDS: Jackson Parsons leads the OHL Playoffs in save percentage (.935) and is second in goals against average (1.72)...the Firebirds are 0-for-16 on the power play during the series...Trent Swick leads the series with nine points (4 G, 5 A) and is tied for sixth in the OHL Playoffs in points...Nathan Day has faced 150 shots through four games, the fourth most of any goaltender in the postseason.

UP NEXT: Game 6, if necessary, would be played on Sunday afternoon in Flint. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 4 p.m.

