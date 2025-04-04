Spitfires Knock Off Soo 8-4 and Advance to Round 2

April 4, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

WINDSOR, ON - The Soo were in town on Friday night for Game 5 of the Western Conference Quarter Final. The Spitfires won on Wednesday by a score of 4-1 and lead the series 3-1. On Friday, the Spitfires would dominate the first period and hold onto the lead and won 8-4.

In the first period, it would be a wild frame as the Soo were undisciplined and sent the Spitfires to the powerplay numerous times. Just before halfway through the period, Jack Nesbitt broke into the zone with Davis and Nesbitt finished off a beautiful play to put the Spitfires up 1-0 at even strength. Just a minute later, the Spitfires would strike with a powerplay goal as Greentree would score his 5th of the playoffs. Just another minute later, Woodall would make a sweet feed to Abraham and he scored on the powerplay to put the Spitfires up 3-0. The Soo would strike back shorthanded to cut the lead to 3-1. Still with the man advantage the Spitfires would pot two more goals from Protas (3) and Morneau (8) to go up 5-1. Four minutes later, the Spitfires would strike on an even-strength goal as Greentree scored his second goal of the period. Late in the frame, the Soo would score on a powerplay and made it a 6-2 game heading into the locker room.

In the second period, the Spitfires would have a 5 minute powerplay to work with as Carlisle dropped his gloves and Gaymes did not resulting in the call. The Spitfires would not score on the powerplay. Late in the period, the Soo would score and make it a 6-3 game heading into the third.

In the third period, the score would get a little too close for comfort as the Soo's Martin scored to make it a 6-4 game. About 8 minutes later, Ryan Abraham would seal the deal on the powerplay with a beautiful goal. Liam Greentree completed his hat-trick into an empty net and the Spitfires skated to a big 8-4 win.

With the series win (4-1) the Spitfires will play the Kitchener Rangers in round 2. Details are coming soon. Stay tuned to windsorspitfires.com and social channels for all information.

