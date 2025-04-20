Spitfires Fall to Rangers 4-0, Game 7 on Tuesday
April 20, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Windsor Spitfires News Release
KITCHENER, ON. - The Spitfires were in Kitchener for Game 6 of the best-of-seven series. The Spitfires held a 3-2 series lead coming into the game. The Spitfires got to a 3-0 series lead before the Rangers would win games 4 and 5. On Sunday evening, this game would be reminiscence of Game 4 as there was no score in the first, and the Rangers would take a 2-0 lead in the second period before closing it out 3-0. This time the game would be identical as the Spitfires powerplay was stagnant and the Rangers were able to win Game 6, 4-0.
In the first period, it was a battle on both sides as both teams were evenly matched. The Spitfires and Rangers had powerplay opportunities that went awry. The shots were 9-5 in favour of Kitchener.
In the second period, the Rangers would strike on a rebound to open the scoring 27 minutes into this one. Five minutes later, the Rangers would be awarded a penalty shot and they would score and lead 2-0 after 40 minutes.
In the third period, the Rangers would extend their lead to 4-0 and take the Game 6 win.
The Spitfires and Rangers are set for Game 7 on Tuesday night in Windsor. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm.
