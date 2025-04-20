Gens Win Four Straight, Advancing to Eastern Conference Final

April 20, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals came off an electric win in Brantford last night, and took to home ice for game six against the Bulldogs and fired through the matchup, winning 4-1 and advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals.

In the first period, the Gens were all over the Bulldogs' D-core and their goaltender, Ryerson Leenders.

Four minutes into the game, the Gens went on the power play, where defensemen Luca Marrelli fired in the puck for the first goal.

The Gens had to kill a high-sticking penalty during the first, and flipped things around late in the second. Colby Barlow backdoored the second goal of the game, and his 9th of the playoffs, to give the Gens a solid lead going into the intermission.

Heading into the second period, the Gens were fast on the attack, as Noah Powell continued to be a driving force in the Bulldogs' zone. Owen Griffin tipped in his 10th of the playoffs, and the third goal for the Gens.

30 seconds later, Marek Vanacker of the Bulldogs answered with a shot against Jacob Oster, giving them one goal going into the second intermission.

The third period was an all-around battle between the Gens and Bulldogs, and it all came down to the wire.

Oster continued to be a wall in the net, making massive saves to keep the Gens in the lead, with 21 shots saved, and being awarded the second star of the night.

The Gens were strong on the penalty kill throughout the third, keeping the Bulldogs far from coming back in this game. Griffin wrapped around the empty net to secure his second of the night and 11th of the playoffs.

After a 4-1 win on home ice, the Generals will now advance to the Ontario Hockey League Eastern Conference Finals, with their opponent still to be determined.

Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, April 22nd at 10 a.m. Visit OshawaGenerals.com or the ticket office to purchase.

