Round 2 Going the Distance as Rangers Blank Spitfires in Game 6

April 20, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers count the goals against the Windsor Spitfires

Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers blanked the Windsor Spitfires 4-0 Sunday night at The Aud so send the series to a Game 7. After a scoreless opening period, the Rangers scored twice in both the second and third period to secure the victory. Jack Pridham lead the way with two goals, one coming via the penalty shot. Jackson Parsons recorded his second shutout of the series making 29 saves.

Cameron Mercer got the scoring started midway through the second period. Jack Pridham then doubled Kitchener's lead with a strong penalty shot move. He then recorded Kitchener's third goal of the game with seven minutes left in regulation. Cameron Arquette and Andrew Vermeulen connected for Kitchener's fourth and final goal of the game with under three minutes to go in the game.

Attendance: 6,139

Scoring Summary:

2nd Period

KIT 1, WSR 0 - GWG

7:22 Cameron Mercer (2) - Andrew Vermeulen, Cameron Arquette

KIT 2, WSR 0

13:23 Jack Pridham (5) - Penalty Shot

3rd Period

KIT 3, WSR 0

13:02 - Jack Pridham (6) - Luke Ellinas

KIT 4, WSR 0

17:36 Andrew Vermeulen (3) - Cameron Arquette, Luke Ellinas

Three Stars of the Game:

First Star: Jack Pridham (2G)

Second Star: Andrew Vermeulen (1G, 1A)

Third Star: Jackson Parsons (29 Saves, Shutout)

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 31 - WSR 29

Power play: KIT 0/4 - WSR 0/6

FO%: KIT 58% - WSR 42%

The Starting Goalies:

W: Jackson Parsons (KIT) - 29/29 Saves, Zero Goals Against

L: Joey Costanzo (WSR) - 27/31 Saves, Four Goals Against

UP NEXT:

The Kitchener Rangers defeated the Windsor Spitfires to force a Game 7 in Windsor Tuesday night. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. at the WFCU Centre.

