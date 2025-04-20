Generals Looking to Close out Series on Home Ice

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals return to the Tribute Communities Centre holding their first lead and a chance to end the Bulldogs' season.

Oshawa has stormed back in the series rattling off three straight wins to give them a one game lead over the Brantford Bulldogs. With that victory it was the first time all season that the Generals were able to win in Brantford this season.

The Bulldogs fought hard right up until the final buzzer, but it was not enough as they dropped Game 5 as they now have to fight to keep their season alive on the road.

It has been less than 24 hours since the puck was dropped in Game 5 and it was the Generals going into the Madhouse and skating away with a victory.

The Generals got two goals in the second period from Beckett Sennecke putting them up 2-1 before the Bulldogs tied things up going into the intermission.

In the third period it was the deadline acquisition Andrew Gibson scoring the game winner in his return to the Generals lineup.

For the Generals watch out for defenceman Andrew Gibson, the Nashville Predators prospect scored in his return to the lineup while bringing his usual poise and calmness at the back end.

On the Bulldogs side keep an eye out for forward Cole Brown who was able to score a nice goal in Game 5 tying things up at 2-2.

