Game Preview: Windsor at Kitchener for Game 6

April 20, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

KITCHENER, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires are in Kitchener as the teams set to face off in Game 6. The Spitfires have solidified themselves in the drivers' seat with three wins in a row but lost the last two games. The Spitfires have a 3-2 series lead.

Quotes From The Aud at Morning Skate:

Anthony Cristoforo:

Q: Game 6 in Kitchener, what has to happen tonight for the Spitfires?

A: I think we have to continue playing our game trusting our system. We understand they're a good team over there and we just have to focus on the little things and I think we will be okay.

Q: Everyone expected a tight series and one to go 6 or 7 games, does going up 3-0 set any expectations?

A: I think in our room we expected it to be a long and hard fought series. I do not think neither one of the teams are surprised we are headed to game 6. I think going up 3-0 was a great start for us but we understand they are a good team and they're not going to go down easily. We are excited for tonight.

Q: How is the team mentality going into tonight's game?

A: I think we have handled it well, going up 3-0 we had a good mindset. We have tried to stick to our game, credit to them for playing well and getting back into the series. Their goalie has been playing well and making key saves for them, were not going to get flustered and we are excited to go tonight.

Q: How has the team leaders and coaching staff kept the team confident ahead of Game 6?

A: Understanding that we are a good team and were one of the top teams in the league for a reason. We trust the system and trust our players and we understand we can play well to our strengths and stick with it, we will be fine.

Jack Nesbitt:

Q: How are you feeling ahead of game 6 tonight?

A: Feeling better good, the team had a great practice this morning and everyone is ready for tonight. We know whats to come and we can win the series tonight and that is what we want to do.

Q: What has the coaching staff and leaders been saying ahead of Game 6?

A: The last two games were tough, having lots of guys out injured (9 guys), was definitely tough and a lot of players played a lot of minutes but everyone is ready for tonight and excited.

Q: Is tonight a must-win mentally to avoid the pressure of a game 7?

A: It would be great for us to win tonight in order to get a break before the next series. We definitely really want to win tonight.

Scouting the Windsor Spitfires

The Spitfires come into the game with a solid mix of veteran leadership and young talent. Their offense has been clicking, led by their dynamic forwards, who have consistently pressured opposing defenses. The powerplay has been dynamic throughout the first round and the first three games will continue to provide a boost to the offence.

Ilya Protas (Washington) leads the OHL Playoffs in points with 25. Protas has 5 goals and 20 assists.

Liam Greentree (LA Kings) has 14 goals and 10 assists and is in 2nd in playoff points. Greentree leads playoff goal scorers.

In goal, the Spitfires have used Joey Costanzo as the teams primary starter, through the first round Costanzo went 4-0-1 and has added three more wins.

Scouting the Kitchener Rangers

The Rangers, known for their speed and offensive creativity, will be looking to outpace Windsor with their transition game. The Rangers group is young but skilled, and they have the ability to score in bunches.

In the playoffs, Trent Swick (Vegas GK) leads the team with 13 points (6g, 7a) and is closely followed by Christian Humphreys (Colorado) who has 10 points (3g, 7a). Both made an impact in Game 5 as combined for 6 points.

In goal, the Rangers have gone with overager Jackson Parsons who has solidified himself as one of the leagues best goalies and recently won the overager player of the year award. Parsons played in 52 regular season games and had a 2.24GAA and SV% of .920. In the playoffs, Parsons played in all 10 games going 6-4-0 and has a 2.49GAA and .901 SV%.

Key Matchups

Goaltending Battle: Both teams will need their netminders to be at their best, as this game could easily turn into a high-scoring affair.

Special Teams: Both teams have potent powerplay's but penalty killing could tip the scales. Whichever team stays more disciplined and capitalizes on the man advantage will likely gain the upper hand in Game 6.

