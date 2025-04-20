Frontenacs Face Elimination in Must-Win Game Six Tonight

April 20, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







After a heartbreaking overtime loss in game five last night in Barrie, the Frontenacs must quickly shift focus to a do or die game six tonight. It's the first time they're facing elimination in these playoffs but they're on home turf; a stage they've performed beautifully on all season long. Charlie Schenkel was a bright spot last night in game five with a 42 save performance to give his team a chance to steal a win on the road, while Cedrick Guindon scored his 10th of the postseason. Those two in particular will have to keep playing the way they are to help lead the Frontenacs to a game six win and force a game seven Tuesday night in Barrie.

From the Archives of Jim Gilchrist:

Legendary Frontenacs play-by-play announcer Jim Gilchrist sent these notes in for game two between the Frontenacs and the Colts:

Frontenacs are undefeated on home ice in these playoffs with a perfect 4-0 record, while the Colts are 1-3 when on the road.

Kingston's game six record on home ice? 7-3-1-0.

Players to Watch:

Kingston - Quinton Burns (#41)

The Frontenacs captain has been a rock for the black and gold all season long. He's the de facto leader in the locker room and has been here for four seasons dreaming of games like these. Burns had a four point night in game four and a strong performance in game six; how will he follow it up tonight when his team's season is on the line?

Barrie - Kashawn Aitcheson (#77)

The top prospect for the upcoming 2025 NHL Draft scored the overtime winner last night in game five to put the Colts up 3-2 in the series, and he seems to continuously show up for the big moments. The deeper the Colts get into the playoffs, the higher Aitcheson seems to elevate his game.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's Pure Country 99. Fans can also tune in on 102.7 WOW FM to catch the game. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away.

Listen Live (Streaming): 102.7 WOW FM https://www.iheart.com/live/1027-wow-fm-9979/

ROUND TWO | GAME SIX - TONIGHT @ 7PM - vs Barrie Colts

