Firebirds' Season Ends with Game 5 Loss in Kitchener, 2-1

April 4, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release









Flint Firebirds' Alex Kostov on the ice

KITCHENER, Ont. - Alex Kostov scored his first career OHL playoff goal and Nathan Day made 21 saves on 23 shots, but the Flint Firebirds were beaten by the Kitchener Rangers, 2-1 in Game 5 on Friday night at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Flint's season came to an end as the Rangers won the series, 4-1.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Kitchener opened the scoring in the first period. The Firebirds attempted to clear the puck out of their zone but Andrew Vermuelen intercepted the pass and snapped the puck toward the slot where Tanner Lam was crashing. Lam flicked a wrist shot past Day and Kitchener took the lead, 1-0.

Flint answered late in the second period after it forced a turnover along its own blue line and sprung Kostov for a breakaway. Kostov carried the puck in, faked a move to his backhand and fired a shot high past Jackson Parsons' glove to even the score at one.

The Rangers regained the lead early in the first period as Luke Ellinas carried the puck to the right wing corner and found Jakub Chromiak alone at the blue line. Chromiak let loose a shot that sailed toward the front of the net where Christian Humprheys was cutting. Humphreys got his stick on the shot a deflected the puck past Day to make the score 2-1 in favor of Kitchener.

It would remain a one-goal Rangers lead deep into the third period as the Firebirds pulled Day for an extra attacker. Flint pushed hard and had several chances late, but Parsons stopped all of them and the Rangers held on for the win in both the game and the series.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Alex Kostov's goal was the first of his OHL playoff career. He finished the series tied with Nathan Aspinall for the team lead with three points on one goal and two assists...Nathan Day made 21 saves on 23 shots. He finished the series with a 3.37 goals against average and .902 save percentage.

