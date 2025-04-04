Colts Grab 3-1 Series Advantage

April 4, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Barrie Colts and Niagara IceDogs squared off for game four of their first-round series on Thursday night at the Meridian Centre. Barrie possessed the upper hand entering game four, leading Niagara two games to one after winning both of their home games before dropping Tuesday's tilt in Niagara. Game four of a potential seven marked the 10th meeting this season between these divisional rivals. The Colts had bested the IceDogs in all but two of their nine appearances against them before Thursday's contest. Sam Hillebrandt returned to the crease for Barrie in this one, he got the nod in games one and two before ceding goaltending duties to Ben Hrebik for game three. Two Colts made their postseason debuts, forwards Sam Black and Jonah McCormick both got their first crack at the OHL Playoffs in this game, playing on either side of Jaiden Newton.

The Colts did as they pleased early on, holding Niagara shotless in the first seven minutes. Despite not owning much momentum, the IceDogs struck first, cashing in on the man advantage to take a 1-0 lead. The tides turned with Niagara's score and they became the aggressors. Adding fuel to the fire was IceDogs' netminder Owen Flores who refused to be beaten in the opening frame. It quickly became apparent that if Barrie were going to get on the board, they'd have to find a way to solve a hot goaltender. Flores ultimately stopped all 13 shots sent his way through 20, Hillebrandt only allowed one of 11 sent his way, and Barrie headed down the tunnel down 1-0.

Barrie got off to a favourable start in the middle frame, tying the game on Carter Lowe's first OHL playoff goal. Niagara responded exactly four minutes later to retake the lead 2-1. The pendulum swung back towards the Colts when they tied the game yet again, this time it was Owen Van Steensel with the tying tally. Niagara continued the trend with another response goal five minutes after Van Steensel's, giving the IceDogs a 3-2 lead. The Colts ended the back-and-forth madness with the period's final goal with just 20 seconds remaining, it was Tristan Bertucci who scored his first of the postseason and knotted the game back up at three goals apiece. Barrie ran away with the shot race in the second, registering 21 shots to Niagara's 11.

The Colts took the crowd out of it early in the final frame, scoring twice before two minutes had come off the clock. The first of the two Barrie tallies came at the end of an incredible sequence, beginning with remarkable saves from both Hillebrandt and Bertucci before breaking up ice for an eventual rebound goal from Anthony Romani. The second came off of Beau Jelsma's stick and gave Barrie the first multi-goal lead of the game. Barrie stymied the IceDogs' efforts to climb back and sealed the win with an empty netter from Romani in the dying seconds.

The Colts take a 3-1 series lead in this wacky outing. The IceDogs were outshot 46-31 and outscored 6-3, they were heavily reliant on their goaltending to keep them afloat, but in the end, it wasn't enough and they fell short. The series now moves back to Barrie for game five on Saturday.

