Colts Top Wolves

November 8, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Colts headed up the highway on a Friday night with the Wolves for the first of two meetings of the weekend.

The powerplay took advantage early on, Tristan Bertucci and Carter Lowe connected with Riley Patterson to bang home his fifth of the season. Cole Beaudoin continued his usual pace of play by driving hard down the ice and converted on a pass from Bode Stewart and Kashawn Aitcheson, giving the Colts a two-goal lead to finish the opening period.

The Wolves would use the hometown momentum from the crowd to rally for two goals to tie the game in the second period.

The back-and-forth action in the third period would have both teams playing cautiously. After sixty minutes, the score remained at two all while the shots finished tied at 24.

All it took was one shot in overtime for the Colts and NHL Draft prospect Kashawn Aitcheson. Riley Patterson slid the puck over on his backhand, allowing Aitcheson to hammer the one-timer in the net. The game-winner would be Aitcheson's fourth goal of the year, pushing him to 10 points in 13 games played so far.

The Wolves and Colts will be right back at it on Saturday night at Sadlon Arena for a 7:30 PM puck drop.

