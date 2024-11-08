Rangers Blank Greyhounds 4-0, Win Streak Reaches Double Digits
November 8, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener Rangers and Soo Greyhounds on game night
(Kitchener Rangers, Credit: Tiffany Luke / Kitchener Rangers)
Kitchener, ON - The Rangers were the only team to hit the score sheet in tonight's contest blanking the Soo Greyhounds by a score of 4-0. Jackson Parsons earned the fifth shutout in his OHL career helping the Rangers earn their tenth victory in a row. Luca Romano extended his personal point streak to six games with a goal and is up to 11 points (6G 5A) over that span.
It was another quick start for the Rangers as captain, Matthew Andonovski scored just over two minutes into the game for the lone goal in the opening period. Luca Romano and Trent Swick extended Kitchener's lead in the second - both scoring on the power play, and Andrew Vermeulen scored the Rangers fourth goal to complete the scoring.
Over 6,800 fans (6,861) took in tonight's Remembrance Day game. The Rangers dawned their D-Day inspired jersey's to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the The Battle of Normandy. Three separate auctions were in place to help raise funds for local charities and beneficiaries.
Game Highlights
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
SOO 0, KIT 1
2:19 Matthew Andonovski (2) - Cameron Mercer, Chris Grisolia
2nd Period
SOO 0, KIT 2
1:15 Luca Romano (9) - Adrian Misaljevic, Carson Campbell
SOO 0, KIT 3
5:38 Trent Swick (8) - Unassisted
3rd Period
SOO 0, KIT 4
9:27 Andrew Vermeulen (5) - Carson Campbell
Three Stars of the Game:
First Star: Jackson Parsons (20-save Shutout)
Second Star: Matthew Andonovski (1G, +1)
Third Star: Cameron Mercer (1A, +2)
The Numbers Game:
Shots: KIT 32 - SOO 20
Power play: KIT 2-7, SOO 0-5
FO%: KIT 61.7%, SOO 38.3%
The Goalies:
Landon Miller got the start in goal for the Greyhounds; he surrendered three goals on 14 shots. He was replaced midway through the second period by Charlie Schenkel who allowed one goal on 18 shots. Jackson Parsons was perfect on the night earning a 20-save shutout for his tenth win of the season.
UP NEXT:
After their game against the Greyhounds, the Kitchener Rangers will hit the road for a two-game road trip against Owen Sound on Saturday before travelling to Oshawa on Sunday to complete the three-and-three. Puck drop for the Blueshirts' matchup against the Attack is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre.
Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.
Images from this story
|
Kitchener Rangers and Soo Greyhounds on game night
(Tiffany Luke / Kitchener Rangers)
