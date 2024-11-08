Generals Drop Close Matchup to Frontenacs

November 8, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON - Oshawa makes the trip east to take on the Kingston Frontenacs for their third matchup of the season. Oshawa has won both games of the season series this year, taking a close 3-2 matchup on September 27th and dominating their second matchup almost a month later, 7-2.

Not much action got on the scoresheet during the first period, but the Frontenacs would get the game's first powerplay from a Lucas Rodriguez roughing penalty. Both goalies were perfect, as the total shots for the first period were 13 - 14 in favour of the Frontenacs.

Oshawa would get their first attempt on the powerplay 8:46 into the second period after Etham Miedema tripped Calum Ritchie. They would not convert on the man advantage. Kingston also got a powerplay opportunity in the second period, with Luca Marrelli called for holding 12:47 into the period. Owen Griffin would get called for a hooking penalty and give the Frontenacs 16 seconds of five-on-three action.

The second period was a low-shooting affair, with the shots on goal being only 8 to 9 in favour of the Kingston Frontenacs.

The third period would finally see some scoring action as Jacob Battaglia scored his 13th of the year on Kingston's fourth powerplay to make it 1-0. 11:38 into the period, Colby Barlow scored to tie the game at one. Shortly after, Maleek McGowan would score to give Kingston a 2-1 lead.

The Generals wouldn't be able to generate any more offence, and the Frontenacs snap Oshawa's five-game win streak. Final shots were 31-29 in favour of the Gens.

Oshawa has a day off before they take on the Kitchener Rangers at home on Sunday. Tickets can be purchased here, and the game can be viewed on CHL TV, Rogers TV, or listened to on the Generals Audio Broadcast.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.