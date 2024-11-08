A Thriller in Kingston, Frontenacs Hold on for 2-1 Win Over the Generals
November 8, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
After an incredibly tight back and forth game with a few chances from both teams, the breakthrough finally came on a Kingston powerplay opportunity in the third period. With Jacob Battaglia camped out at the side of the Generals net, Emil Pieniniemi fired a shot towards goal that took a couple bounces on the way through and was hammered home by Battaglia in the blue paint to give the Frontenacs a 1-0 lead.
KGN 1, OSH 1
11:28 Colby Barlow (5) - Calum Ritchie, Zackary Sandhu
With a full two periods without a goal, of course the floodgates would open after Jacob Battaglia opened the scoring on the evening. Colby Barlow would respond for his Oshawa Generals in just under five minutes after Calum Ritchie took a shot from the point that was deflected in by Barlow in front of Frontenacs netminder, Nolan Lalonde. The goal was briefly reviewed for a potential high stick, but the goal stood and just like that we had ourselves a tied contest once again.
KGN 2, OSH 1
15:10 Maleek McGowan (2) - Vann Williamson
After a big time defensive lapse by the Generals, Maleek McGowan made them pay. After the Generals' puck clearing attempt was stopped right at the blueline by Vann Williamson, Maleek McGowan was allowed to walk a good ten feet from the blueline into the slot and he fired a wrist shot right under the glove of Jacob Oster to give the Frontenacs a late lead, and the goal would stand as the game winning tally.
Upcoming Home Game:
Saturday, November 9th, 2024 vs Brampton Steelheads
It's a special, special night on the calendar every year, and it's a chance for us to honour those who have given their life to protecting our freedom. It's our annual Remembrance Day game presented by Cintas and we'll be hosting the Brampton Steelheads for the first time this season.
Make sure you're here early to take in the opening ceremonies as we honour our military heroes. The Frontenacs will also be breaking out our popular CADPAT jerseys for the first time this season, and the team always goes to a higher level when they wear the colours of our military.
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
No scoring.
2nd Period
No scoring.
3rd Period
KGN 1, OSH 0
6:33 Jacob Battaglia (13) - Tuomas Uronen, Emil Pieniniemi (PPG)
