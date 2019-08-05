Game Notes: San Antonio Missions vs. Fresno Grizzlies

San Antonio Missions (70-43) vs. Fresno Grizzlies (54-59)

Game #114/Home Game #63

Monday, August 5, 11:05 a.m.

Nelson Wolff Stadium

MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM

RHP Corbin Burnes (0-0, 0.71) vs. RHP Will Crowe (0-1, 3.46)

Night and Day: Today's game is the 25th day game of the season for the Missions. They are 14-10 with an ERA of 3.74 and a batting average of .282 in day games compared to 56-33 with an ERA of 3.94 and a batting average of .265 in night games.

San Antonio's Freit Train: Catcher/first baseman David Freitas was one of the stars of last night's game for the Missions as he notched his team-leading ninth three-hit game of the season. Overall he has 29 multi-hit games in 2019, which is second only to Mauricio Dubon and Cory Spangenberg who each have 30. Between Tacoma and San Antonio Freitas is sporting a .369 batting average, which is good for third in the PCL.

Now That's Offensive: The Missions scored 10 runs in last night's game but still found themselves in the loss column. It was the first time San Antonio had scored at least 10 runs in a game in which they lost since August 3, 2018 at Double-A Midland when the Missions fell to the RockHounds 13-11. The Missions are 12-1 this season when plating at least 10 runs.

