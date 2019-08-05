Five Memphis Homers too Much for Chihuahuas
August 5, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The Memphis Redbirds hit five home runs in their 10-4 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Monday night at AutoZone Park. Two of the homers came from Ramon Urias, the older brother of former Chihuahuas infielder Luis Urias, while another was hit by rehabbing St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina.
The Chihuahuas walked a season-high 11 times in the loss, while El Paso's pitching staff tied a team record by not walking any Redbirds. Travis Radke, Carl Edwards Jr. and Tyler Higgins all tossed scoreless relief outings for El Paso Monday.
The Chihuahuas lost three of the four games in Memphis and dropped four of seven on their road trip. Tuesday is an off-day across the Pacific Coast League.
Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-redbirds/2019/08/05/579755#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579755
Team Records: El Paso (66-48), Memphis (51-63)
Next Game: Wednesday, 7:05 pm at Southwest University Park. Round Rock TBA vs. El Paso RHP Emmanuel Ramirez (1-1, 11.78). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from August 5, 2019
- Five Memphis Homers too Much for Chihuahuas - El Paso Chihuahuas
- River Cats unable to derail Express in finale - Sacramento River Cats
- Comeback Falls Short for Sounds in Series Finale - Nashville Sounds
- Round Rock Collects Series Victory with 6-3 Win over Sacramento - Round Rock Express
- Molina Leads Memphis' Five-Home Run Barrage - Memphis Redbirds
- Making a Good First Impression - San Antonio Missions
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (47-64) vs. Albuquerque Isotopes (46-67) - Nashville Sounds
- Nolin, Rainiers Fall to I-Cubs in Homestand Finale - Tacoma Rainiers
- I-Cubs Win Series in Tacoma - Iowa Cubs
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - August 5, 2019 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Game Notes vs. Omaha - Reno Aces
- San Antonio clips Fresno 9-8 to take series - Fresno Grizzlies
- Game Notes: Memphis MÃºsica (50-63) vs El Paso Margaritas (66-47) - Memphis Redbirds
- Missions Rally to Upend Grizzlies in Monday Matinee - San Antonio Missions
- Misiewicz Named PCL Pitcher of the Week Following Hitless Performance - Tacoma Rainiers
- Sounds Announce 2020 Home Schedule - Nashville Sounds
- Circuit of the Americas Partners with Bypass for New Point of Sale Solution - Round Rock Express
- Rios, Misiewicz Named PCL Players of the Week for July 30-August 4 - PCL
- Randy Couture to Appear at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark for Special Pregame Events - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Fresno Grizzlies Return Home August 7-13 - Fresno Grizzlies
- Game Notes: San Antonio Missions vs. Fresno Grizzlies - San Antonio Missions
- Rising up to Showcase Multiple Skills - San Antonio Missions
- Aviators' Late Rally Stalls in 7-6 Loss to Dodgers - Las Vegas Aviators
- Dodgers Survive Late Turbulence to Beat Aviators - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Hermosillo Breaks Franchise Record - Salt Lake Bees
- Hernandez propels Grizzlies past Missions 11-10 on Sunday - Fresno Grizzlies
- 'Cakes Make It Four in a Row - New Orleans Baby Cakes
- Missions Fall in Offensive Outburst - San Antonio Missions
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.