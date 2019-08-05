Five Memphis Homers too Much for Chihuahuas

The Memphis Redbirds hit five home runs in their 10-4 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Monday night at AutoZone Park. Two of the homers came from Ramon Urias, the older brother of former Chihuahuas infielder Luis Urias, while another was hit by rehabbing St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina.

The Chihuahuas walked a season-high 11 times in the loss, while El Paso's pitching staff tied a team record by not walking any Redbirds. Travis Radke, Carl Edwards Jr. and Tyler Higgins all tossed scoreless relief outings for El Paso Monday.

The Chihuahuas lost three of the four games in Memphis and dropped four of seven on their road trip. Tuesday is an off-day across the Pacific Coast League.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-redbirds/2019/08/05/579755#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579755

Team Records: El Paso (66-48), Memphis (51-63)

Next Game: Wednesday, 7:05 pm at Southwest University Park. Round Rock TBA vs. El Paso RHP Emmanuel Ramirez (1-1, 11.78). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

