OKC Dodgers Game Notes - August 5, 2019

Oklahoma City Dodgers (52-60) vs. Las Vegas Aviators (65-48)

Game #113 of 140/Road #63 of 70 (31-31)

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Daniel Corcino (8-4, 3.96) vs. LV-RHP Tanner Anderson (7-5, 5.88)

Monday, August 5, 2019 | Las Vegas Ballpark | Las Vegas, Nev. | 9:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The OKC Dodgers wrap up their seven-game Pacific Conference road trip, as well as a four-game series against the Las Vegas Aviators, at 9:05 p.m. CT at Las Vegas Ballpark. With a win tonight, the Dodgers can finish the four-game series with a split and secure a winning road trip.

Last Game: The Dodgers took a five-run lead into the bottom of the eighth inning but had to hold off a late charge by Las Vegas to win, 7-6, Sunday night at Las Vegas Ballpark. The Dodgers led, 7-2, before Las Vegas notched back-to-back extra base hits in the eighth, including a RBI double by Corban Joseph. Sheldon Neuse added a two-out RBI single to cut the lead to 7-4. The Aviators started the bottom of the inning with two hits, bringing the tying run to the plate with none out. After a pair of RBI groundouts made it a one-run game, the bases were empty with two outs. Dustin Fowler hit a sharp ground ball to the right side of the infield, but second baseman Drew Jackson made a diving stop and threw the ball to first base from his knees to end the game. The game was scoreless until the third inning, when OKC rallied for four runs. Austin Barnes opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly. Zach Reks added a RBI single, and DJ Peters followed with a two-run double. Las Vegas answered in the bottom of the inning when Cameron Rupp hit the right field foul pole for a solo homer. OKC took advantage of two errors in the fourth inning to score twice more, including a RBI single by Barnes. Las Vegas scored one run in the next at-bat when Neuse hit into a double play with the bases loaded. Barnes homered in the sixth inning, sending an opposite field shot to right field. The Dodgers bullpen had to cover the final 5.1 innings. Jaime Schultz (2-2) claimed the win, and Kevin Quackenbush worked through a bumpy ninth inning to earn his 10th save. Las Vegas starting pitcher Daniel Mengden (4-3) allowed four runs and four hits over three innings in the loss.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Daniel Corcino (8-4) looks to continue his recent success when he starts tonight's series finale in Las Vegas...Corcino pitched 6.0 scoreless innings July 31 in Salt Lake, holding the Bees to three hits, with three walks and four strikeouts in his team-leading eighth win of the season. It was his first scoreless start since Aug. 14, 2018 at Omaha (7.0 IP)...Corcino ranks among PCL pitching leaders with a 1.26 WHIP (3rd), .235 average (3rd), 3.96 ERA (4th), .670 winning percentage (T-6th) and eight wins (T-7th)...Over his last five outings, including four starts, Corcino posted a 3-1 record, 2.40 ERA and 1.03 WHIP. He allowed 10 runs (eight earned) and 20 hits over a combined 30.0 innings with 11 walks against 19 strikeouts and held opponents to a .183 average...His ERA was second-lowest in the league during July, as was his opponent average...Corcino has held opponents to two earned runs or less in 12 of his 17 total outings this season...Corcino spent most of 2018 with OKC, tying for the club lead in starts (19) and ranking second in innings (103.1) and K's (102). The Dodgers went 12-7 in his starts although his personal record was only 3-3...He was originally signed as an amateur free agent with the Reds Jan. 11, 2008 and began his second stint in the Dodgers organization after signing as a free agent May 11, 2017...Corcino's only previous game against Las Vegas was June 17, 2018 in a no decision (4.0 IP, 3 H, ER, 2 BB, 6 K).

Against the Aviators: 2019: 1-2 2018: 2-2 All-time: 48-55 At LV: 25-30

Oklahoma City and Las Vegas are playing their lone series of the season at the new Las Vegas Ballpark, with several changes afoot. In addition to playing at a new venue, Las Vegas is also now known as the Aviators (formerly the 51s) and is the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland A's after previously serving as a New York Mets affiliate from 2013-18...The teams have split each of their last two season series, splitting four games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in 2018, with OKC winning the first two games and Las Vegas winning the final two meetings...Alex Verdugo led the Dodgers with seven hits in last season's series and two homers, while Rocky Gale had a team-high four RBI...The teams last played in the Silver State in 2017, with each team winning twice at Cashman Field...OKC last won a series against Las Vegas in 2015 (3-1)...Going back to 2017, four of the last 10 games between the teams have gone to extra innings, including three of the last six in Las Vegas.

Dinger Details: Austin Barnes homered in a third straight game last night as the Dodgers have now homered at least once in 24 of their last 26 games, totaling 63 homers during the stretch. Since July 1, the Dodgers have hit the second-most homers in all of professional baseball (70 HR), trailing only Las Vegas (76 HR), and the teams have combined for 15 home runs over the first three games of the current series...Although OKC was held to one home run last night, the Dodgers have gone deep at least twice in 15 of the last 19 games (54 HR) and have hit at least three homers in nine of the last 16 games. The recent stretch of home run success included a streak of homering in 16 consecutive games July 5-24 - the second-longest streak in team history since OKC rejoined the PCL in 1998 and longest since 1999...On the other hand, the OKC pitching staff has allowed at least one homer in 15 of the last 16 games, for a total of 33 homers...With Las Vegas' home run last night, the Dodgers have tied their single-season team record for home runs allowed at 153, which was set in 2004. The Dodgers have hit 170 homers this season and one more homer will tie OKC's single-season record for home runs, set in 2005 with 171 homers.

Steady Eddie: The PCL announced earlier today that Edwin Ríos was named PCL Player of the Week for the period of July 30-Aug. 4, becoming the third straight Dodger to receive a weekly league honor, following infielder Gavin Lux and pitcher Dustin May. Ríos had last night off, but in the five games he played in during the week, he went 7-for-13 with three homers, two doubles, seven runs, 11 RBI and eight walks...In his previous game Saturday, Ríos homered for the eighth time in 12 games and 10th time in 16 games...He enters tonight with at least one RBI in seven straight games, totaling 13 RBI during that time and has 21 RBI over his last 12 games, including four games with three RBI. He paces OKC with 75 RBI overall this season...Ríos has hit safely in a season-best 12 straight games for his longest hitting streak since a 16-gamer in 2016 with High-A Rancho Cucamonga. During his current streak, he is 18-for-43 (.419) with 13 extra-base hits, eight homers, 21 RBI, 12 walks and 16 runs.

Luxury Tax: Gavin Lux was held without a hit last night to snap his 11-game hitting streak, but he drew a walk, stole a base and finished with two runs scored. Lux has now reached base safely in each of his first 29 Triple-A games, hitting safely in 27 of those games. Including his time with Double-A Tulsa, Lux has reached base safely in 42 consecutive games and owns the longest current on-base streak in the PCL...Since joining OKC June 27, Lux is batting .443 (54x122) with a .524 OBP, .828 SLG and 1.352 OPS. The shortstop has 16 multi-hit games, 25 extra-base hits, 29 RBI and 41 runs scored. During that time, Lux's AVG, OBP, hits, runs scored and 101 total bases are either the best or tied for the best among all players in the domestic Minors or Majors, while his OPS ranks second and his SLG and extra-base hits are third...The 21-year-old also leads Dodgers full-season minor leaguers with a .354 AVG and 135 hits.

On Strike: The Dodgers' pitching staff paces the PCL with 1,052 strikeouts after adding nine more K's last night. OKC has 20 more strikeouts than second-place Sacramento, which has pitched 39.1 more innings than OKC...The Dodgers are on pace for 1,315 strikeouts this season, which would surpass the current team record of 1,277 set in 2017.

Around the Horn: Keibert Ruiz has hit safely in each of his first nine Triple-A games, batting .316 (12x38) with two homers, nine RBI and six runs scored...Austin Barnes finished Sunday with a game-high three RBI, tying his overall season high set April 26 for the Los Angeles Dodgers against Pittsburgh. He's 5-for-13 in the current series with six RBI...Connor Joe enters today sixth in the PCL with a .425 OBP and tied for fifth with 60 walks...Last night DJ Peters picked up his 11th multi-RBI game in his 33 contests with OKC. He ranks third in the PCL with 33 RBI since joining the team June 27, and he has now reached base safely in 32 of 33 games with OKC and in 45 of his last 46 games overall...The Dodgers are 2-1 when aiming for a split in the finale of a four-game series. They have lost just one of their last seven series, which was a three-game set vs. Memphis, July 26-29.

