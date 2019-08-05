Game Notes vs. Omaha

August 5, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release





After a heartbreaking 12-11 extra-inning loss a day ago, the Aces look to rebound with righty Bradin Hagens taking the ball. Hagens enters the game with a 3-0 record and a 5.18 ERA over 16 appearances this season. He's made one start this year which came on June 27 against the Salt Lake Bees. He earned a no-decision throwing four innings allowing three earned runs on four hits. The Aces went on to win the game, 10-6. In 2018, he earned a win against the Storm Chasers on June 17 throwing five innings and allowing two earned runs. Omaha, looking for back-to-back wins, will send righty Arnaldo Hernandez to the mound. He holds a 3-7 record and 7.79 ERA with the team this season over 71.2 innings pitched. He got hit hard in his last start allowing seven earned runs in a no-decision against Tacoma on July 31. This is the final matchup between Reno and Omaha this season.

Promotions:

Military Monday

Buy One, Get One Free for all active and veteran military members. | Presented By 103.7 The River

Notes:

Looking for a Series Win: If the Aces win tonight, it will be the fourth straight series win for the club. They swept Tacoma (7/23-7/25) and Fresno (7/26-7/28), then took 2-of-3 from Iowa (7/30-8/1) last week. The team has not won four straight series since 2016. They took matchups against Oklahoma City, Colorado Springs, Las Vegas, and Sacramento from July 16-July 29, 2016. Reno went 12-2 in the stretch. The Aces are winners of 10 of their last 12 games.

Too Easy: Kevin Cron has demolished Triple-A pitching in 2019 and is likely on his way to the Pacific Coast League Most Valuable Player Award. The six-foot five-inch slugger has played just 60 games for the Reno Aces yet leads the Triple-A circuit in home runs. With a homer yesterday, Cron has now hit 31 home runs this season and is one shy of tying the Aces' franchise record set by Christian Walker in his 2017 MVP campaign. Cron is batting .336 with 31 homers, 17 doubles, and 84 RBI.

200 Club: With homers from Josh Rojas and Kevin Cron on Sunday, the Reno Aces are now just one home run away from 200 team home runs. There have been two teams in Triple-A in the last 19 years to hit more than 200 home runs in a single season - 2017 Fresno Grizzlies & 2019 El Paso Chihuahuas. Reno's 199 homers are good for third in professional baseball behind the El Paso Chihuahuas (222) and Minnesota Twins (217). The Aces have never hit more than 180 home runs in a single season. Their previous season-best was set in 2011 with 178.

Rojas Rakes: Josh Rojas, who came over from the Houston Astros in the Zack Greinke trade, has been on fire since joining Triple-A Reno. In three games played, he's 11-for-16 with a home run, two doubles, seven RBIs, six runs scored, and a .737 on-base percentage. He's played third base, shortstop, and left field for the Aces.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.