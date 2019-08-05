Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (47-64) vs. Albuquerque Isotopes (46-67)

Game #112: Nashville Sounds (47-64) vs. Albuquerque Isotopes (46-67)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Wei-Chieh Huang (1-1, 6.35) vs. RHP Antonio Senzatela (0-1, 6.00)

First Pitch: 7:05 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

From the Notes

Wei-Chieh Huang: 25-year-old Wei-Chieh Huang starts for Nashville in tonight's game. The right-hander is 1-1 with a 6.35 ERA in 11 games (2 starts). In 17.0 innings, Huang has allowed 16 hits and 12 walks to go along with 29 strikeouts. He last pitched on August 1 in a relief stint against El Paso. He tossed 2.0 innings and allowed 1 hit and 3 walks while striking out 4. Huang has pitched with Texas, Nashville, Frisco and the AZL Rangers in 2019. He was 1-0 with a 1.86 ERA in 6 games (1 start) for the Roughriders before being called up, then went 0-0 with a 3.18 ERA in 4 relief appearances with Texas. Huang split his 2018 between Advanced-A Visalia, Double-A Jackson and Double-A Frisco, compiling a 7-3 mark with a 3.33 ERA in 38 games (2 starts). The Rangers acquired Huang in a July 31, 2018 trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Multi-Hit, Multi-RBI Matt: Infielder Matt Davidson had a 2-hit, 3-RBI game in last night's win, giving him three consecutive games with at least 2 hits and 2 RBI. It was the ninth time this year Davidson has collected at least two hits + at least three RBI in the same game. Davidson is first on the team with 21 multi-RBI games and third on the squad with 24 multi-hit games.

Ibáñez and Granite Go 1-2 Again Tonight: Last night's 1-2 combo of Andy Ibáñez and Zack Granite will be at it again in Jason Wood's lineup. Last night's game was the first in which Granite lined up in the two spot. The two combined to go 4-for-10 with 2 runs scored and 1 RBI last night. Ibáñez is now 5-for-13 when hitting in the leadoff spot.

15 Knocks: Last night was the 10th time in 2019 the Sounds have had at least 15 hits in a game. With a win last night, they improved to 8-2 in such games with the only losses coming in a 12-11 game at Reno on June 4 and a 13-12 decision on May 29 vs. Round Rock. Six of the 15+ hit games have come on the road with four at home. Nashville has had four 15-hit games, four 16-hit games and two games with 18 hits.

Alternating Wins and Losses: Since a July 24 loss at home to Oklahoma City, the Sounds have alternated wins and losses. Their last 10 games have been with the following result: loss vs. Oklahoma City, win vs. Oklahoma City, loss at New Orleans, win at New Orleans, loss vs. El Paso, win vs. El Paso, loss vs. El Paso, win vs. Albuquerque, loss vs. Albuquerque and win vs. Albuquerque.

Looking for a Series Win: Nashville is in position to grab its first series win since taking two of three from the Iowa Cubs from July 19-21. Overall, the Sounds have a series record of 7-17-5.

25 for Davidson: When Matt Davidson clubbed his 25th home run of the season Saturday night, he became the third Sounds player to reach the number in the last eight years. Anthony García hit 25 for Nashville last year and Renato Núñez hit 32 in 2017. Davidson is one shy of his career-high 26 he hit with the White Sox in 2017.

Eli is White Hot: Shortstop/Center Fielder Eli White has turned it around in his last five games after a tough month of July in which he hit .161 (14-for-87) with 28 strikeouts. White has hit safely in each of his last five and is hitting .526 (10-for-19) with 3 runs scored, 1 double, 2 RBI and 1 stolen base since July 31.

Nashville's #1 Sports Station (@1045TheZone)

#Sounds fans! Want to know what it's like to be called up to the bigs? Then listen this Wednesday for a chance to qualify to see the @Rangers play on 9/1! Each qualifier wins 2 tickets to an upcoming @nashvillesounds game. We will announce the grand prize winner on 8/23 @ 5pm

Justin Chambers (@jctvweather)

No fog tonight for the final home game in this homestand. Check out your @nashvillesounds @FirstTNPark with the first pitch set for 7:05. @FOXNashville

Minor League Baseball (@MiLB)

This play between @Rangers prospects Nick Solak and Ronald Guzman for @nashvillesounds should count for more than just one assist, right? : atmilb.com/2KtEPna

