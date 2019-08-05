I-Cubs Win Series in Tacoma
August 5, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Iowa Cubs News Release
TACOMA, WA - Fueled by a five-run sixth inning, the Iowa Cubs (61-53) won their first series in Tacoma since 2009 with a 10-1 victory over the Rainiers (52-62) on Monday afternoon.
Iowa got on the board in the first with Phillip Evans and Mark Zagunis clubbing back-to-back two-out doubles to take a 1-0 lead. The run was quickly answered by the Rainiers in the bottom half of the inning as a two-out walk came around to score on a Jaycob Brugman double.
Zagunis drove in Evans once again in the sixth with his fifth home run of the season. The two-run homer sparked a five-run inning that put the I-Cubs ahead 6-1. The five-run frame marked the fourth time on the road trip that Iowa scored four or more runs in an inning.
I-Cub starter Matt Swarmer (W, 7-10) ended his day after 5.1 frames, sprinkling eight hits over that stretch while allowing a single run. Swarmer stranded a Rainier in scoring position in each of the first five innings to keep Tacoma's offense in check.
Matteo Bocchi relieved Swarmer after earning a call-up from Short-Season Eugene today, becoming the ninth I-Cub to make his Triple-A debut this season. He struck out the first batter he faced before loading the bases with a walk after inheriting two runners. He ended the threat with his second strikeout of the day. Bocchi spun 2.2 scoreless frames, collecting three strikeouts while walking two.
Robel Garcia and Trent Giambrone wrapped up the scoring, each recording a home run in the final two frames. Garcia punched an RBI double in the ninth to solidify the 10-1 final. Newly acquired lefty Brad Wieck ended the game with a pair of strikeouts.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Tacoma batters were a combined 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position with Matt Swarmer on the hill and ended the game 0-for-12.
- Iowa won its first series against the Rainiers since 2015 and took a series in Tacoma for the first time since 2009.
- Mark Zagunis has homered in back-to-back games for the first time since April 25 and 27 of 2017.
- Iowa matched its season high with 16 hits. All nine I-Cub starters earned a hit and the top-six batters all recorded multi-hit performances.
The I-Cubs are off on Tuesday before returning to Principal Park on Wednesday for a 7:08 p.m. matchup with the Las Vegas Aviators. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
