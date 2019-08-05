River Cats unable to derail Express in finale

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Sacramento River Cats (61-53) dropped their third straight game to the Round Rock Express (68-45), falling 6-3 to close out their current seven-game road trip. It was the first time Sacramento has lost three in a row since June 16-18 against the Iowa Cubs.

The Sacramento offense was held in check on Monday for the second straight night. Outfielder Mike Gerber led the way with two hits, including a double, raising his season average to .324. The River Cats got a home run from Cristhian Adames in the seventh to cut the Express lead to one, but would get no closer. The club especially struggled with runs in scoring positon, going 1-for-7 in those clutch situations.

Right-hander Casey Meisner was roughed up a bit in his third start with the River Cats. Though he surrendered three runs in the second inning, he would settle down to get through 5.2 innings, giving up four runs on six hits and a pair of walks while striking out two. Young right-hander Melvin Adon bounced back from a disastrous Triple-A debut to get two quick outs in the eighth inning on Monday.

The River Cats will return home on the off day Tuesday before opening up a seven-game homestand. In Wednesday's opener, the River Cats will turn to lefty Conner Menez (2-0, 4.06) to end their three-game skid, while Memphis will go with lefty Austin Warner (1-1, 7.24). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. (PT). Listen to all of the action live online at rivercats.com, on the MiLB First Pitch app, and on Money 105.5 FM.

Additional Notes

- Mike Gerber smacked his team leading 33rd double in the first inning. He is closing in on the River Cats single-season record for doubles, with Mike Edwards holding the high mark with 41 two-baggers in 2004.

- Fernando Abad delivered a scoreless inning of relief this evening. The lefty veteran has now tossed 41.2 innings this season, faced 175 batters, and has only walked four while striking out 46.

