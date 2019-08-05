Nolin, Rainiers Fall to I-Cubs in Homestand Finale
August 5, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release
Tacoma, WA - Jacob Brugman provided a pair hits, including an RBI knock in the opening frame, but Tacoma couldn't come away with a victory over Iowa, losing by the score of 10-1 in Monday's seven-game homestand finale at Cheney Stadium.
With this defeat, Tacoma falls to 52-62. The victory for Iowa brings their record to 61-53. Matt Swarmer (7-10) got the win for the Cubs while Sean Nolin (3-2) took the loss for the Rainiers.
The Rainiers tied up the game in the first, but were unable to put any more in the rest of the ballgame. Tacoma scored their only run of the game on Brugman's two-out, RBI double that plated right fielder Eric Filia.
The Cubs broke the tie with five in the sixth, scoring nine runs over the remaining four innings to claim the victory.
Tacoma pitchers as a group gave up the 10 Iowa runs, all earned, on 16 hits, while walking two and striking out eight.
As far as hitting was concerned, Tacoma was paced by Andreoli, who went 3-for-4 with two doubles. His three hits improved his batting average to .280 this season.. Tim Lopes, on a Major League rehab assignment, also helped out for the Rainiers, going 2-for-5 with a double. Mark Zagunis propelled the Iowa lineup, going 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBIs.
As a unit, Tacoma pushed across their one run on nine hits, four of which went for extra bases. The Rainiers also drew five free passes from Iowa pitchers.
The Rainiers are back on the diamond again on Wednesday at 5:05 PM PDT, when they'll hit the road, traveling to Oklahoma City to take on the Dodgers for the start of a three-game tilt and seven-game road trip. Mike Curto will have full coverage on South Sound Talk 850 with audio streaming available on the Tacoma Rainiers TuneIn Radio Network.
All tickets, group outings, and suites packages for the 2019 season are available for purchase in person at the Cheney Stadium Box Office, online at TacomaRainiers.com, or over the phone at (253) 752-7707.
Images from this story
|
Jaycob Brugman at bat for the Tacoma Rainiers
(Jeff Halstead)
