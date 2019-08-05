Dodgers Survive Late Turbulence to Beat Aviators

Las Vegas, Nev. - The Oklahoma City Dodgers took a five-run lead into the bottom of the eighth inning but had to hold off a late charge by the Las Vegas Aviators to win, 7-6, Sunday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Dodgers led, 7-2, after seven-and-a-half innings and had not led by fewer than three runs following the third inning. With one out in the eighth inning, Las Vegas notched back-to-back extra base hits, including a RBI double by Corban Joseph. Sheldon Neuse added a two-out RBI single to cut the lead to 7-4.

OKC left the bases loaded in the top of the ninth inning, keeping it a three-run game. The Aviators started off the bottom of the ninth with two straight hits, putting runners at the corners with none out. A RBI groundout, a wild pitch and another RBI groundout pulled Las Vegas within one run.

With the bases empty and two outs, Dustin Fowler hit a sharp ground ball to the right side of the infield. Second baseman Drew Jackson made a diving stop to his right and threw the ball to first base from his knees. The ball bounced once, but first baseman Connor Joe corralled it in time to beat Fowler and end the game.

The win snapped a three-game skid for the Dodgers (52-60) and evened their current road trip record to 3-3. OKC won despite being outhit, 11-7, and collecting just one hit over the final five innings.

The game was scoreless until the third inning, when the Dodgers rallied for four runs. With the bases loaded and one out, Austin Barnes opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly. Zach Reks then added a RBI single, and DJ Peters followed with a two-run double.

Las Vegas (65-48) answered with one run in the bottom of the inning when Cameron Rupp hit the right field foul pole for a solo home run.

The Dodgers took advantage of two errors by Aviators shortstop Jorge Mateo in the fourth inning to score twice more. One run scored on a throwing error by Mateo and another crossed the plate on a RBI single by Barnes, pushing the lead to 6-2.

Las Vegas scored one run in the next at-bat when Neuse hit into a double play with the bases loaded. It was the first of four straight innings the Dodgers turned a double play, helping them maintain a healthy lead.

Barnes homered for a third straight night in the sixth inning, sending an opposite field homer into the Las Vegas bullpen in right field. Barnes finished Sunday with a game-high three RBI, also tying his overall season high, set April 26 for the Los Angeles Dodgers against Pittsburgh.

The Dodgers bullpen had to cover the final 5.1 innings, with Jaime Schultz claiming the win. Schultz (2-2) allowed one hit over two scoreless innings and induced two double plays. Kevin Quackenbush worked through a bumpy ninth inning to earn his 10th save.

Las Vegas starting pitcher Daniel Mengden (4-3) allowed four runs and four hits over three innings in the loss.

