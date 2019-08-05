Round Rock Collects Series Victory with 6-3 Win over Sacramento

August 5, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release





ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (68-45) stood strong at the plate to propel a series victory over the Sacramento River Cats (61-53) with a 6-3 victory in their finale on Monday night at Dell Diamond. Eight E-Train batters recorded at least one hit while DH Jack Mayfield extended his season-high hitting streak to 17 games with an RBI single.

Express LHP Framber Valdez (3-2, 2.37) earned the win after 6.0 strong innings. The starter let in only two runs on five hits while fanning eight opponents. Sacramento starter RHP Casey Meisner (2-1, 4.86) was dealt the loss after surrendering four runs on six hits and two walks in 5.2 innings of work.

Sacramento struck in the second as C Aramis Garcia notched a one-out single before advancing to second when 1B Cristhian Adames grounded out. A double off the bat of SS Abiatal Avelino then plated the first run of the game.

However, Round Rock answered back with a three-spot in the home half of the frame. 1B Taylor Jones got things started with a double prior to a 3B Nick Tanielu walk. RF Chas McCormick then loaded the bases with a single and C Jamie Ritchie put the E-Train's first run on the board with a sacrifice fly, plating Jones while Tanielu slid to third. SS Alex De Goti and CF Myles Straw notched back-to-back hits, the second of which scored Tanielu, and kept th e bases loaded to plate the frame's third run when 2B Abraham Toro was hit by a pitch.

The next inning, River Cats LF Joey Rickard worked a walk and later raced to second on a Mauricio Dubon single. RF Mike Gerber and CF Jaylin Davis each grounded out in the following at-bats but advanced the runner to third and eventually home to bring the visitors within 3-2.

After a pair of scoreless innings, Tanielu went yard for Round Rock's fourth run, but Adames mimicked the hit to keep Sacramento within striking distance at 4-3.

The back-and-forth affair continued in the home half of the seventh. Straw worked a one-out walk, quickly advanced to second on a Toro base hit, and raced to third when CF Jaylin Davis committed a throwing error. Mayfield then singled in Straw for an insurance run while Toro trotted to third before scoring on a Kyle Tucker sacrifice fly the next at-bat.

Round Rock's bullpen held off Sacramento, allowing only one run while striking out four to secure a 6-3 victory in the series finale. RHP Cy Sneed and RHP Dean Deetz each put in an inning of work to notch holds while RHP Ronel Blanco tossed a perfect ninth inning to collect the save.

After a league-wide off-day on Tuesday, the Express hit the road to open a three-game set against the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres affiliate) on Wednesday. El Paso RHP Emmanuel Ramirez (1-1, 11.78) is slated to get the nod on the hill against a Round Rock pitcher yet to be announced. First pitch is scheduled for 8:05 p.m.

For more information on the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and join the conversation during our historic 20th season using #20STROng.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.