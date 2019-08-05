Rios, Misiewicz Named PCL Players of the Week for July 30-August 4

August 5, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)





ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Pacific Coast League office announced Monday that Oklahoma City Dodgers infielder Edwin Rios and left-hander Anthony Misiewicz of the Tacoma Rainiers were named Player and Pitcher of the Week for the period of July 29-August 4, 2019.

For the week, Rios hit three home runs and led the league with 11 RBI. In five games for Oklahoma City, Rios also led the league in walks (8), slugging percentage (1.286), and OPS (1.911). His three home runs placed him tied for second amongst league leaders for the period. Rios hit in all five games played this week, including two multi-hit games and four multi-RBI games. Rios also homered in three of the five contests he appeared in for the Oklahoma City Dodgers, and struck out only four times.

Rios, who was selected in the sixth round by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2015 draft out of Florida International University, is batting .267 (92-for-345) with 25 home runs and 75 RBI in 91 games for Oklahoma City this season. His 25 home runs on the campaign are two shy of tying his career high of 27 which he hit in the 2016 season between High-A Rancho Cucamonga and Double-A Tulsa. For Rios, this is his second Player of the Week honor in five professional seasons (April 30, 2017 with Tulsa).

In two starts for the Rainiers this past week, Misiewicz went 1-0 with a 0.64 ERA and led the league with 14.0 innings pitched and 18 strikeouts. The southpaw yielded just three hits, two runs (one earned), and walked two batters. In his last start of the week on August 4 against the Iowa Cubs, Misiewicz flirted with perfection before walking a batter in the fourth inning. He rebounded from the free pass and struck out 10 batters in the game and left the game without surrendering a hit after tossing 116 pitches over eight innings. His WHIP (0.36, 2nd) and batting average against (.067, 3rd) each placed him in the top three amongst league leaders.

On the season, the 24-year-old is 7-8 in 22 games (20 starts) with 100 strikeouts between Double-A Arkansas and Tacoma. Misiewicz, who was selected in the 18th round by the Seattle Mariners in the 2015 draft out of Michigan State University, was 1-2 with a 2.52 ERA in seven starts for Arkansas prior to his promotion to the Rainiers. For the 2017 MiLB.com Organizational All-Star, this is his fifth Pitcher of the Week honor in his career (May 1, 2016 with Bakersfield, twice with Modesto in 2017, and August 27, 2017 with Montgomery).

