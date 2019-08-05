Comeback Falls Short for Sounds in Series Finale

NASHVILLE - Down one run in the bottom of the ninth, the Sounds were able to load the bases with one out. Nashville was unable to get that tying run, losing to Albuquerque 5-4

The first run of the game came in the bottom of the second inning when Eli White hit a home run. The ball bounced off the screen adjacent to the foul pole right above the 310' sign. That gave Nashville the early 1-0 lead.

The top of the fourth was rough for the Sounds as they allowed five runs to the Isotopes. Albuquerque recorded five consecutive singles in the inning to score three of the runs. Pat Valaika followed with a two-run single for the fourth and fifth run. The Isotopes brought 10 batters to the plate in the inning and was up on the Sounds 5-1.

Nashville creeped back in the next two innings. Matt Davidson launched a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning and Patrick Wisdom led off the bottom of the fifth with his own solo home run. Zack Granite would rope an RBI single later in the inning to bring the Sounds within a run of the Isotopes, down 5-4.

The Sounds had an opportunity to at least tie the Isotopes in the bottom of the seventh inning. Nashville had runners on second and third base, but Granite popped out to third base and Ronald Guzman grounded out into the shift to end the inning.

A bigger threat came from Nashville in the bottom of the ninth inning. Christian Lopes hit a single and Andy Ibanez walked to put runners on first and second with one out. Zack Granite would then reach first base on an error to load the bases. But the Sounds failed to capitalize against Isotopes' closer Yency Almonte, as he struck out Guzman and Davidson to win the game for Albuquerque 5-4.

Tomorrow is a league day off before the Sounds head to California for a seven-game road trip on Wednesday. Nashville starts the road trip with a three-game series against Fresno and finishes with a four-game series at Sacramento.

Post-Game Notes

With tonight's 5-4 loss, the Sounds drop to 47-65 in 2019.

Matt Davidson's home run in the fourth inning, his 26th of the season. That matches his career-high (Chicago-AL, 2017). It also extended Davidson's on-base streak to 24 games, the Sounds' season-high. In 24 games since June 30, he is hitting .330 (31-for-94) with 16 runs scored, 6 home runs, 21 RBI, and 5 walks.

The Sounds threw seven total pitchers in tonight's game, with Ian Gibaut allowing all five runs in 0.1 inning.

