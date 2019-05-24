Game Notes: Flying Chanclas de San Antonio at Round Rock Chupacabras

May 24, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release





Flying Chanclas de San Antonio (28-19) at Round Rock Chupacabras (27-19)

Game #48/Road Game #23

Friday, May 24, 7:05 p.m.

Dell Diamond

MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM

RHP Zack Brown (1-3, 5.40) vs. LHP Ryan Hartman (5-1, 4.50)

Birthday Boy: San Antonio pitcher Aaron Wilkerson turns 30 years old today. The reigning PCL Pitcher of the Week is scheduled to start tomorrow's series opener against the Memphis Redbirds at AutoZone Park. The right-hander is 2-0 with a 0.68 ERA in five starts for the San Antonio this season. He has allowed just three runs, two earned, on 14 hits in 26.2 innings for San Antonio this season and is limiting opponents to a .152 batting average.

Chancla Magic: Since their debut on May 5, 2018 the Flying Chanclas are 13-6 when sporting their alter-ego. Of the 13 wins, six have come via the walk-off. Of the six walk-offs, three have come when they entered their final at-bat trailing their opponent.

Just Play the Hits: Last night's 11 runs were a season-high for San Antonio and the 15 hits matched a season-high. The only other time San Antonio has scored at least 10 runs in a game came in the suspended game on May 3 that was completed on May 5 against Round Rock in their 10-9 come-from-behind victory. Last night was the ninth time San Antonio has swatted three home runs in a game. The 25 combined hits between the Missions and the Express last night matched a season-high as well.

