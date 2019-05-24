Yadiel Hernandez homers twice as Grizzlies climb over Rainiers 6-4
May 24, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release
Tacoma, Wash. - Behind a pair of Yadiel Hernandez longballs, the Fresno Grizzlies (24-23) ousted the Tacoma Rainiers (23-25) 6-4 from Cheney Stadium. Hernandez recorded his clouts in the second and eighth inning. His second big fly was the difference, a two-run shot to left field. Hernandez finished the evening with three hits and four RBI. It was his second multi-homer and four-RBI contest of the season. With 13 taters, Hernandez trails Jacob Wilson by one for the club-high in homers.
Kevin McGowan (1-0, win) enjoyed the offensive help, hurling five innings of one-run ball in his Fresno debut. The righty allowed three hits and two walks while fanning a pair. Mario Sanchez and Dakota Bacus followed McGowan with stellar relief outings. Bacus earned his first save in the process.
Ryan Court and Kristopher Negron each notched two hits for Tacoma in the loss. Court had an early RBI single while Negron went deep and drove in a pair for the Rainiers. Negron's blast was his fifth of the 2019 campaign. Tyler Cloyd (1-3) suffered the decision despite pitching into the seventh. The Grizzlies will look to even the series tomorrow night.
Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals)
- LF Yadiel Hernandez (3-4, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 2 R)
- RHP Kevin McGowan (5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K)
- 3B Jacob Wilson (1-4, RBI, R)
Top Performers: Tacoma Rainiers (Seattle Mariners)
- SS Kristopher Negron (2-3, HR, 2 RBI, R, BB)
- 1B Ryan Court (2-4, RBI, R)
- 3B Kyle Seager (1-4, MLB rehab)
Tomorrow's Matchup
DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) RADIO/TV
Friday May 24 Tacoma Rainiers (Road) RHP Scott Copeland (Fresno) vs. LHP Jon Niese (Tacoma) 7:05 p.m. KRDU 1130 AM / MiLB.TV
ON THAT FRES-NOTE: The Grizzlies have homered in all 22 of their road games this season. Five of their eight multi-homer games have come away from home with Yadiel Hernandez collecting his second of the season Thursday night at Tacoma.
