OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 24, 2019

May 24, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





Oklahoma City Dodgers (16-29) vs. New Orleans Baby Cakes (26-22)

Game #46 of 140/Road #23 of 70 (8-14)

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Justin DeFratus (0-1, 10.61) vs. NO-RHP Zac Gallen (5-1, 1.79)

Friday, May 24, 2019 | Shrine on Airline | Metairie, La. | 7 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The OKC Dodgers look to leave New Orleans with a series split as they close out their four-game set against the Baby Cakes at 7 p.m. at the Shrine on Airline...Tonight marks the final scheduled game for the Dodgers at the Shrine on Airline, as the New Orleans franchise is relocating to Wichita next season.

Last Game: New Orleans' offense set a season high with 12 runs in a 12-4 win over the Dodgers Thursday night at the Shrine on Airline. New Orleans scored three runs in the first inning via a RBI single by JT Riddle and two-run homer by Lewis Brinson. Monté Harrison added to the lead in the second when he hit a RBI double. Edwin RÃ-os put the Dodgers on the board with a two-out RBI single in the fourth, but the Baby Cakes got the run back in the bottom of the frame, when Isaac Galloway reached on a throwing error and scored on groundout by Harrison. In the fifth, a RBI double by Yadiel Rivera and throwing error by Will Smith later put New Orleans ahead, 7-1. Isan Diaz connected on a three-run homer in the sixth, extending the lead to 10-1. The Dodgers rallied in the seventh inning, with five straight batters reaching base with two outs. Daniel Castro lined a two-run single to center field, and Smith came up next with another RBI single to pull the Dodgers within six runs. The Baby Cakes concluded the scoring in the bottom of the seventh inning with a two-run single by Harrison. New Orleans used four relief pitchers to cover all nine innings, with Brian Moran (1-1) earning his first win of the season. Dodgers starting pitcher Dennis Santana allowed a season-high seven runs (five earned) and six hits over five innings in the loss. He walked two and set a season high with eight strikeouts.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Justin DeFratus (0-1) returns to the mound for the OKC Dodgers after making his last two starts with Double-A Tulsa...DeFratus most recently pitched for the Drillers May 16 against Arkansas, allowing two runs and five hits over 6.0 innings with one walk and three strikeouts. He retired 14 of the first 16 batters he faced and earned the win in Tulsa's 8-2 victory...Overall this season, DeFratus has made three appearances (two starts) for the Dodgers and five starts for the Drillers, going a combined 2-3 with a 7.05 ERA...DeFratus split 2018 between OKC and Double-A Tulsa as well. Over 12 starts with the Dodgers, he went 3-4 with a 5.27 ERA, 44 strikeouts and 17 walks in 68.1 innings. He was named PCL Pitcher of Week for May 7-13 after his second career complete game and first career shutout May 11 against Memphis...He signed with the Dodgers as a free agent Feb. 17, 2018 and re-signed with the club this past offseason...DeFratus made his MLB debut Sept. 18, 2011 with Philadelphia and was originally drafted by the Phillies in the 11th round of the 2007 MLB Draft from Ventura (Calif.) College...DeFratus last faced the Baby Cakes May 4 at New Orleans. He allowed three runs and six hits over 3.0 innings with two walks and two strikeouts (ND).

Against the Baby Cakes: 2019: 3-4 2018: 9-7 All-time: 181-158 At NO: 86-86 The Dodgers travel to New Orleans for their second road series of the month against the Baby Cakes and final series at the Shrine on Airline, as the New Orleans franchise is relocating to Wichita next season...The teams split a four-game series May 3-6, with the Baby Cakes winning the series opener and finale while the Dodgers won the middle two games, marking their first consecutive wins at the Shrine since 2016...Kyle Garlick led the Dodgers with seven hits, six RBI, three homers and a double against the Baby Cakes, as he went 7-for-13. He hit three home runs in the same game May 5, becoming the first OKC player to do that since 2014...OKC won the 2018 series between the teams, 9-7, and has now won four of the last five season series against the Baby Cakes...Going back to 2017, the Dodgers are 7-12 over their last 19 games at the Shrine on Airline and have been held to two or fewer runs 11 times (1-10), including three times in seven games this season.

Will the Thrill: Last night Will Smith recorded his second three-hit outing in his last three games, and he is 6-for-10 with two homers, a double, four RBI and two runs scored during that span...Smith has hit safely in seven of his last nine games, going 14-for-35 (.400) with four doubles, four home runs, 11 RBI and eight runs scored...He has a team-best 23 hits this month and paces OKC with 16 RBI and 15 runs scored.

Constant Castro: Daniel Castro finished with a multi-hit game Thursday and has now hit safely in a season-best eight straight games, going 11-for-34 (.324), with five RBI and four runs scored. His eight-game hitting streak is the longest by a Dodgers player this season...His nine multi-hit games this season are tied for second among OKC players so far in 2019 and his 37 total hits this season are also second-most on the team.

On Strike: The Dodgers' pitching staff notched its 22nd double-digit strikeout game of the season last night and fifth in the last six games as OKC recorded 11 K's against New Orleans. The Dodgers rank third in the PCL with 438 strikeouts over 381.0 innings pitched, behind league-leading Sacramento (456) and second-place New Orleans (442). However, the River Cats and Baby Cakes have pitched 35.1 and 26.1 innings more than OKC, respectively...Last night was the 11th game this season the Dodgers had 10 or more strikeouts, yet the opposition had 10 or more hits as well. When opponents don't strike out, they are batting .398 (419x1054) overall and .414 (225x543) over the last 22 games.

The Lone Ranger: Shane Peterson had Thursday night off, but on Wednesday he was responsible for the team's only hit and RBI of the night. He's currently on a season-best six-game hitting streak, going 8-for-26.

Mayday: Last night marked the third time in the last seven games the Dodgers allowed 11 or more runs in a game and 10th time this month they have allowed nine or more runs by an opponent...OKC has allowed at least five runs in seven straight games (59 runs total) and 16 times in the month of May (22 games)...OKC has allowed 161 runs and 225 hits this month - second-most in the Minors or Majors, only behind Reno (165 R, 233 H)...The team's current ERA this month is 7.07. Since rejoining the PCL in 1998, OKC's highest monthly ERA on record is 6.83 in May 2007... Opponents have homered at least once in 10 of the last 11 games. Of the 19 total home runs during that time, 10 have been hit with at least one runner on base, and nine have occurred with two outs in an inning. Seven of the last eight homers have been hit with at least one runner on.

Shaggy 2 Dope: Reliever JT Chargois has been scored upon just twice in 14 outings this season and once over his last 13 games. In his last 12 outings, he's allowed just two runs in 16.0 innings. Opponents are 11-for-55 (.200) during the stretch with 21 strikeouts...Over his last five games he's retired 14 of 17 batters faced with eight strikeouts.

Not Your Average Joe: Connor Joe reached base three times last night (2 BB, HBP), and he has now reached base safely in 10 straight games, going 8-for-30 with three homers, eight runs and six RBI with 12 walks...When batting in the top spot of the order between the 2018-19 seasons for OKC, Joe is slashing .308/.461/.603 with five homers and 17 RBI over 22 games.

For All the Marbles: OKC will play at the Shrine on Airline for the final time in the foreseeable future tonight. Since both clubs joined the PCL in 1998, they have gone 86-86 against one another when playing at the venue.

