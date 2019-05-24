Flying Chanclas Rally Falls Short

Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release





ROUND ROCK - David Freitas grounded into a bases loaded game-ending double play in the ninth inning as the Flying Chanclas de San Antonio dropped a 4-3 decision to the Round Rock Chupacabras Friday night at Dell Diamond in the series finale.

Round Rock moved back into first place by a half game over San Antonio, which opens a six game series in Memphis on Saturday evening.

Troy Stokes drove in all three runs for the Chanclas, establishing a season high in RBI. He also drew two walks to conclude a perfect night at the plate.

Stokes temporarily tied the game at three with a two-run homer in the sixth inning, but Round Rock quickly answered when A.J. Reed slugged a solo shot to right field off Taylor Williams in the bottom of the frame.

Cory Spangenberg extended his hitting streak to seven games as he collected two hits and walked twice. Spangenberg has reached base safely in nine of his last 10 plate appearances.

Zack Brown started the game for the Flying Chanclas but only lasted four innings. Brown was charged with three runs while issuing four walks. The right-hander used 85 pitches on the night, and has worked a total of 10.2 innings over his last three assignments.

Mauricio Dubon went hitless, ending his season-long hitting streak at eight games.

NEXT: RH Aaron Wilkerson (2-0, 0.68) at Memphis (TBD) 6:35 PM

KONO 860 AM

